Tokyo 2020 Day 10 India Round-up: Women's Hockey Team Reach 1st Semis; Kamalpreet Kaur Finishes 6th in Discus Final

Indian women’s hockey team gave the country its biggest cheer on day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. While Dutee Chand and shooters had another disappointing day, Fouaad Mirza achieved a first-ever finals appearance in an Equestrian event while Kamalpreet Kaur put up a good performance in the women’s discus throw final. Here is how the Indian athletes fared on Monday.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Shines

The Indian women’s hockey team scripted history as they booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time after beating Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. Gurjit Kaur scored the historic goal of the match. Rani Rampal and her team will face Argentina in the semis who beat Germany 3-0 in the previous quarterfinals match.

Fouaad Mirza Appears in Equestrian Individual Jumping Final

Fouaad Mirza became the first Equestrian sportsperson to make an appearance in the finals of an event. He made the Individual Jumping Final, where he finished 23rd in the 25-man event with a total og 59.60.

Kamalpreet Kaur Finishes 6th in Discus Final

Kamalpreet Kaur finished sixth in the women’s discus throw final with the best throw of 63.70m. This is India’s joint-best athletics result since Anju Bobby George finished fifth in long jump event at the 2004 Athens Olympics. In the 2012 London Olympics, Krishna Poonia also finished sixth in discus throw.

Dutee Chand Has Another Disappointing Day

Sprinter Dutee Chand failed to make it to the semi-finals of the women’s 200m dash as she finished seventh in her heat and 38th overall out of 41 athletes. She clocked 23.85s, which was her season-best performance but could not progress.

Shooters End Campaign With 0 Medals

Aishwary Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for the finals of the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions finishing outside of top 20 thus, ending a horrible Olympic campaign for Indian shooters.

