Tokyo 2020: Debutant Boxer Manish Kaushik Loses Hard-Fought Bout Against Luke McCormack

Manish Kaushik’s (63kg) Olympics debut ended in disappointment following a hard-fought opening-round loss in Tokyo on Sunday. Manish, a Commonwealth Games silver-medallist and a world championship bronze-winner, went down 1-4 to Britain’s Luke McCormack in an edge-of-the-seat clash at Tokyo Games.

Manish gave a decent account of himself in his clash with McCormack but lost the battle in the final three minutes when the Briton decided to counter-attack instead of being on the offensive.

The opening round was fought on even keel with Manish giving back as good as he got.

The Indian had the edge in the second round which went to him in a split decision that tied up the scores.

However, all five judges ruled in the Briton’s favour after his strategy to draw Manish into a close range battle helped him connect his jabs well.

Luke is the twin brother of Pat McCormack, a former European and Commonwealth Games champion besides being a world championship silver-medallist in the welterweight (69kg) category.

Pat is also competing in the ongoing Games and has got a bye into the last 16 stage.

Meanwhil,e six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) powered into the Olympics’ pre-quarterfinals after a superb tactical victory over Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Hernandez Garcia earlier in the day.

The 38-year-old Mary Kom, who is a 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist, prevailed 4-1 against a rival who is 15 years her junior and a Pan American Games bronze-medallist.

Mary Kom was the first to step into the ring and in a bout that was also exciting from start to finish, the Manipuri displayed some brilliant tactics to overcome the fight that Garcia put up.

“It has been very painful, the last couple of years, for everybody because of the pandemic and everything shut down. We are all suffering the same problem and every athlete has to train at home, but for us boxers we need a training partner," Mary Kom said in the mixed zone after her triumph.

