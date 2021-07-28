Tokyo 2020 India Round-up: Boxer Pooja Rani Raises Hopes of Medal; PV Sindhu in Pre-quarters

India’s wait for medals continues in Tokyo Olympics 2020, as it was another mixed bag for the country’s athletes. While a few bowed out of their respective events, a handful of them progressed to their next rounds. Just to be clear, India isn’t assured of any more medals at the moment. Here are the results for today:

PV Sindhu in Pre-quarters; B Sai Praneeth crashes out

PV Sindhu advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of women’s singles badminton event at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Hong Kong’s NY Cheung in a group J match here on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Indian, who had claimed a silver medal in the last edition in Rio, prevailed over world No. 34 Cheung 21-9 21-16 in a 35-minute match to top the group. This was Sindhu’s sixth win over Cheung in as many meetings.

Pugilist Pooja Rani impressive on debut

Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) out-punched Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout to enter the quarterfinals of her maiden Olympic Games here on Wednesday. The two-time Asian champion was in command with her right straights and also benefitted immensely from Chaib’s lack of balance in the ring. The 30-year-old Indian clinched it 5-0, thoroughly dominating a rival 10 years her junior.

Women’s hockey team humiliated again

The Indian women’s hockey team wasted chances galore to lose 1-4 against defending champions Great Britain here on Wednesday, its third consecutive preliminary stage defeat which reduces the side’s chances of qualifying for the Olympic quarterfinals.

Deepika Kumari survives scare

World number 1 archer Deepika Kumari made short work of Bhutan’s Karma and beat her 6-0 to enter the 1/16 elimination round. In the second round she faced 18-year-old J Mucino Fernandez and barely won 6-4. She will now have her next round match on July 30.

Archers Pravin Jadhav & Tarundeep Rai’s campaigns end

Indian archer Pravin Jadhav knocked out world number two Galsan Bazarzhapov in his opening match but suffered a heavy defeat to world champion Brady Ellison in the next to make a second-round exit in the men’s individual section at the Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday.

Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai lost to Itay Shanny of Israel in a tight shoot-off finish for a heartbreaking second-round exit in his last Olympics appearance at the Tokyo Games here on Wednesday. Under windy conditions at the Yumenoshima Park here, both players were locked 5-5 but Shanny, who is 15 years younger to Rai, sealed the match 10-9 with a perfect score in the shoot-off.

Sailors lag behind

The Indian pair of K Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar languished at 18th after four races in the men’s skiff 49er sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday. The Indian duo finished 18th, 17th and 19th in the three races on Wednesday. They finished 18th in the first race on Tuesday in 19-team race at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

