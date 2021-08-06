Tokyo 2020: Indian Men's Relay Team Breaks Asian Record; Misses Qualification For Final by a Whisker

The Indian 4x400m relay quartet shattered the Asian record with a 3:00:25 effort in their heat of the Tokyo Olympics but failed to qualify for the final round by a whisker on Friday.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Tom Noah Nirmal, Rajiv Arokia and Amoj Jacob ran 3 minutes 25 second to finish fourth in the second heat.

India missed out the eight-team final as they ended at ninth spot overall.

The first three in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record was in the name of Qatar which had clocked 3:00.56 while winning the gold in the 2018 Asian Games.

