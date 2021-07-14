The Indian men’s relay team comprises Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom and Naganathan Pandi. The quartet of Anas, Jacob, Rajiv and Nirmal punched India’s ticket for Tokyo in the event thanks to their superb show at the Inter State Athletics meet in June this year. Their performance ensured India finished inside the slots designated for Olympic berths.

For finalising additional male runners, the Athletics Federation of India did conduct a trial from where Pandi was included in the male relay squad. Anas and Rajiv are the only member of the men’s relay team that took part in the Rio Games to have also been included for Tokyo.

Anas, Jacob, and Rajiv were part of the team that gave India a gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in July 2017.

Sports/Discipline: 4X400m Relay (Men)

4X400m Relay (Men) National Record: 3:00.91 (Indian Grand Prix, 2016)

Recent Performances

Gold - 2017, Asian Championships (Bhubaneswar)

2017, Asian Championships (Bhubaneswar) Silver - 2018, Asian Games (Jakarta)

Tokyo Olympic Qualification

India qualified for the event by finishing within the four available slots in the Race to Tokyo list before the end if qualification period (June 29). The team of Nirmal Tom, Anas, Rajiv and Jacob broke the 3 minutes and 2 second mark at the Inter-State meet and thus ensured their berth.

Performance at Rio 2016

Mohammad Anas, Ayyasamy Dharun, Lalit Mathur, Kunhu Muhammed, Mohan Kumar Raja, Arokia Rajiv were part of the India men relay team for the Rio Games. However, a disappointing show followed as they were disqualified in their Heat.

