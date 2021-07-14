CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo 2020: Know Your Olympians: India’s 4x400m Men’s Relay Team
1-MIN READ

Tokyo 2020: Know Your Olympians: India’s 4x400m Men’s Relay Team

Pic Credit: Athletics Federation of India

Pic Credit: Athletics Federation of India

Tokyo 2020 Olympics India Men Relay Team Profile: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom and Naganathan Pandi are part of the in-form Indian men's relay team that will lead India's hopes in Tokyo.

The Indian men’s relay team comprises Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom and Naganathan Pandi. The quartet of Anas, Jacob, Rajiv and Nirmal punched India’s ticket for Tokyo in the event thanks to their superb show at the Inter State Athletics meet in June this year. Their performance ensured India finished inside the slots designated for Olympic berths.

For finalising additional male runners, the Athletics Federation of India did conduct a trial from where Pandi was included in the male relay squad. Anas and Rajiv are the only member of the men’s relay team that took part in the Rio Games to have also been included for Tokyo.

Anas, Jacob, and Rajiv were part of the team that gave India a gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in July 2017.

  • Sports/Discipline: 4X400m Relay (Men)
  • National Record: 3:00.91 (Indian Grand Prix, 2016)
RELATED NEWS

Recent Performances

  • Gold - 2017, Asian Championships (Bhubaneswar)
  • Silver - 2018, Asian Games (Jakarta)

Tokyo Olympic Qualification

India qualified for the event by finishing within the four available slots in the Race to Tokyo list before the end if qualification period (June 29). The team of Nirmal Tom, Anas, Rajiv and Jacob broke the 3 minutes and 2 second mark at the Inter-State meet and thus ensured their berth.

Performance at Rio 2016

Mohammad Anas, Ayyasamy Dharun, Lalit Mathur, Kunhu Muhammed, Mohan Kumar Raja, Arokia Rajiv were part of the India men relay team for the Rio Games. However, a disappointing show followed as they were disqualified in their Heat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 14, 2021, 15:29 IST