Mixed Relay is set to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo. It comprises four athletes – two women and two men. The format was first trailed at the World Relays 2017 and made a splash at the 2019 World Championships in Doha. India will be represented at the event by Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanalakshmi Sekar.

India qualified for the event thanks to a season-best performance from the quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, VK Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Noah Nirmal Tom at the 2019 World Championships where they made the final.

However, Jisna and Vismaya enduring poor results at the National Inter-State Championships. The AFI finalized the team by including Revathi Veeramani and Subha, Dhanalakshmi. M.R. Poovamma was favourite to make the cut following her dominating show at the Inter-State meet but she hurt her back and returned home.

Sport Discipline: Mixed Relay 4X400m

Mixed Relay 4X400m National Record: 3:15.71 (Asian Games, 2018)

Recent Performances

Gold: 2018 Asian Games

Tokyo Olympic Qualification

Anas, Vismaya, Jisna and Noah edged ahead of Belgium in their heat of the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships (Doha) to finish third and seventh overall which helped them qualify for the final. They produced their season-best timing of 3:16.14 and an appearance in the final meant their Tokyo berth was sealed. In the final though, the team finished seventh out of eight participants.

