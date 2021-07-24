CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#RajKundra#MaharashtraRains
Home» News» Sports» Tokyo 2020: Novak Djokovic Beats Hugo Dellien to Begin Quest for Olympic Gold
1-MIN READ

Tokyo 2020: Novak Djokovic Beats Hugo Dellien to Begin Quest for Olympic Gold

Novak Djokovic at Tokyo Olympics (AP)

Novak Djokovic at Tokyo Olympics (AP)

Novak Djokovic got a straight-set win over Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics.

Novak Djokovic launched his pursuit of Olympic gold with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien in the first round of the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

World number one Djokovic is bidding to become the first man to win a Golden Grand Slam, after victories at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021.

The Serb, a 2008 Olympic bronze medallist in Beijing, will take on Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 32 at Ariake Tennis Park.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:July 24, 2021, 13:55 IST