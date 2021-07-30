Tokyo 2020 Olympics - I Wanted to Prove Myself and Avenge the Previous 4 Defeats: Lovlina Borgohain on Quarter-final Victory

Lovlina Borgohain revealed that she had revenge on her mind when taking on Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the quarter-finals of the women’s welterweight 69kg category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Borgohain won the bout by a 4:1 split decision to assure India its second medal at the Games. Speaking in a media interaction, Borgohain said she knew the opponent had the wood over her and she went in with no pre-determined strategy against the Chinese Taipei boxer and that worked for her.

“I knew I had lost to her four times in the past and I took this bout as a challenge as to how to prove myself,” she said. “I had told myself that I can avenge my four defeats here at the Olympics. There was no special we had discussed heading into the bout. Opponents do tend to can sense that. I decided as per the situation I would handle it on the fly. I did not even watch her videos, because I boxed here earlier. And, I liked it very much. I did not take any pressure and tried to keep my mind free. And I did not take any stress. India was praying for me, so I just had to keep my self-belief intact and do well.”

Borgohain also went on to say that this was a bout that which he felt she played to the fullest. “khul khe khel rahi thee mein (I was going full throttle),” said added. Borgohain now is focused on reaching the final and for that, she will have to beat the top seed, Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, an opponent she has not faced before. Her coach Raffaele Bergamasco believes it will be a tough fight and they will devise new strategies for the Borgohain’s opponent. For Borgohain, though, she said she would stick to what worked for her in the quarter-finals - Just start punching.

She refused to talk about what it means to win a medal at the Olympics as she firmly believes the gold is still in her grasp, Borgohain talked about the fearless approach that has helped her achieve the feat that she has. “Earlier, I used to get nervous a lot, also got scared, but since I started believing in myself, I became fearless. This is a journey of eight long years and I had to prove my detractors wrong, prove something for myself and there is only one medal for me and that is the gold.

“It’s a news that we all were eagerly waiting to hear. This is a proud moment not just for boxing but also for Assam and for the entire country. It was a very courageous effort by Lovlina, indeed. She was down with covid last year and was admitted to the hospital. Her mother too was going through a life-threatening ailment. But Lovlina is a born fighter. This is a huge milestone for Indian boxing and the way this young girl has proved herself makes us all proud. We at BFI would like to congratulate her on this achievement. This is also a testament to the process that we followed in the last four years. However, as I said to Lovlina today, this is just a start. She needs to plan carefully and ensure she wins gold for India. Lovlina is symbolic of a young, new and fearless India. I am sure that young boxers like her will ensure many more Olympic medals in the future,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.

