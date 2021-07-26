Tokyo 2020: Peru's Angelo Caro Narvaez Suffers Nasty Groin Injury in Skateboarding

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut at Tokyo and the maiden historic event saw several athletes getting some big air. However, it ended in a painful blow for one. Determined to impress on his first run of the day, Peruvian Angelo Caro Narvaez suffered a truly eye-watering injury when he went slightly overboard in the men’s street competition on Saturday.

Narvaez entered the men’s street competition as a potential contender and he opened his first run on the Tokyo street course with an attempt at a grind that went wrong and then south very fast. The 21-year-old got off to the worst possible start in the initial round when he tried to grind a rail but failed to keep his balance. He tried to land on his board and couldn’t keep himself upright as he collided with the end of the next rail, groin first!

The footage shows Narvaez lay on the floor for quite some time, before picking himself up, dusting himself down and moving to a corner, as the judges awarded him a score of just 1.01 for the run.

Watch it here:

Angelo Caro Narvaez. ha sorprendido al mundo hoy por reponerse a la adversidad.Después de sufrir una de las peores caídas imaginables en la competencia más importante en toda la historia del skateboard, se repuso y tuvo una actuación sensaciónal.#skateboarding pic.twitter.com/F820IT7Ayt— Jaime 🌏 (@JaimeJimenezlo5) July 25, 2021

Despite suffering a nasty blow to his groin area, Narvaez recovered from that spill and composed himself ready to mentally prepare for a crucial second run. The Peruvian made a remarkable comeback in the following round registering a score of 6.96, finishing off with a strong string of tricks which was enough to earn him a spot in the finals.

In spite of vying hard for the bronze medal, he looked even better in the finals as he finally ended his day at the fifth spot with a score of 32.87. He managed to finish ahead of stars like France’s Aurelien Giraud and Nyjah Huston of the US.

The 21-year-old is the first skateboarder from Peru to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. He was a contender coming into the games, but the day belonged to Japan’s Yuto Horigome, who walked away with gold after an inspirational competition.

