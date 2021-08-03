Tokyo 2020: PM Modi Invites Indian Contingent as Special Guests for Independence Day, to Interact With Them at His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended invitation the to entire Indian contingent taking part at the Tokyo Olympics as special guests for the Independence Day on August 15. PM Modi will meet the athletes personally and interact with them at his residence.

At the ongoing Tokyo Games, India have so far secured three medals - in weightlifting, boxing and badminton. Mirabai Chanu created history by becoming the first female weightlifter from the country to win a weightlifting silver while few days later, boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured a second medal by entering the semifinals of her event.

On Sunday, PV Sindhu won the bronze medal match of women’s singles badminton event and thus became the first ever female Indian athlete to win medals in two different Olympics.

PM Modi recognized the effort put in by the athletes even as the nation is battling its biggest crisis in coronavirus in 100 years.

“This time, we’ve sent the largest contingent to the Olympics," Modi said on Tuesday. “We’ve done this while battling with the biggest crisis (covid19) in 100 years. In many games, we’ve qualified for the first time. We’ve not just qualified but also giving tough competition."

He said the confidence of athletes in Tokyo is a reflection of new India.

“In this Olympics, self-confidence of New India is visible in every game. Our players are challenging their higher-ranked opponents. The morale, dedication & zeal of Indian players are very high. This self-confidence comes when the right talent is and encouraged," he said.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics which got underway last month. Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team having spoken to many of them regularly.

