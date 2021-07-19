CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Tokyo 2020 Sponsor Toyota Withdraws Olympics-related TV Commercials: Report

Toyota Motor Corp's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo (Reuters)

Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota will not air Olympics-related TV commercials, the daily Yomiuri reported a senior company executive as saying on Monday.

“The Olympics is becoming an event that has not gained the public’s understanding," the report quoted the executive as saying.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is expected to skip attending the opening ceremony, according to the report.

The Games will open on Friday amid a rise in coronavirus infections in the host city Tokyo.

July 19, 2021