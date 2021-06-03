Tokyo 2020: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Unveils India's Official Olympic Uniform

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday unveiled the official uniforms that the Indian contingent will be wearing at the Tokyo Olympics starting next month.

India is expected to send over a 100 athletes to Tokyo for the quadrennial event with the likes of PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom, Bajrang Punia, Neeraj Chopra among the list of strong medal contenders.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a review meeting regarding the preparedness of athletes for the Olympics which will get underway from July 23 and run till August 8.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a review meeting over the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The PM has appealed to all to cheer for the athletes:," Rijiju said.

India will aim for a rich medal haul from this year’s event after returning with just two medals from Rio 2016 - Sindhu (silver in badminton) and Sakshi Malik (bronze in wrestling).

Rijiju is hoping Indian contingent will break its past record of medals tally in Tokyo. “First of all, I want to see that India has broken the past record (at Olympics). That is very clear because that is how we want to enhance India’s capacity but to predict an exact medal it’s there in my mind. Of course, everybody has a calculation. I have also calculated on the basis of all the correct information as much as possible. I have a prediction in mind. It may unnecessarily spin-off and dampen the spirit of the sportsperson," Rijiju had said in an interview to Sports Today.

