Tokyo 2020: Twitter Explodes as India Win Men's Hockey Olympic Bronze, PM Modi Calls it 'Historic'

In one of the most memorable days in Indian sports history, the men’s hockey team on Thursday defeated Germany to win the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. This is India’s first ever medal at the Games since 1980 and 12th overall that include eight golds, a silver and three bronze medals.

Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage: Schedule | Results | Medals Tally

Twitter has been flooded with congratulatory wishes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming the 5-4 win as historic and a “day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian."

“Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," Modi tweeted soon after the end of the bronze medal match.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Celebrations have begun at the house of India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

President Ramnath Kovind praised Indian team’s “exceptional skills, resilience & determination."

“Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport," he wrote.

Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the Manpreet Singh-led side praising them for their dominating show.

“A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA! Boys, you’ve done it ! We can’t keep calm ! #TeamIndia! Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again! We are extremely proud of you!" he tweeted.

A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA !Boys, you’ve done it !We can’t keep calm !#TeamIndia ! Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again ! We are extremely proud of you!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n78BqzcnpK — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah called the win “a moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian.

“Congratulations #TeamIndia. A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men’s Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud," he said.

Congratulations #TeamIndia.A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men’s Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud. pic.twitter.com/Nl9LIujhVR — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2021

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called it a “big moment.

“Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!" he tweeted.

Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement.Well-deserved victory! #Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

After 41 years wait..!A golden moment for Indian Hockey and Indian Sports! Finally, long wait is over as India defeated Germany to win Hockey Men’s Olympic Bronze medal at #Tokyo2020India in complete celebration mood! Congratulations to our Hockey players !! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/RmeGOnCpBn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021

Dreams turning into Reality!#TeamIndia Men’s Hockey Team bags Bronze Medal !!Indian Men’s Hockey Team defeats Germany by 5-4 at #Tokyo2020 Entire nation is Proud of #TeamIndia#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/9TtVC41jF4 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 5, 2021

What an incredible game! Another medal for team India. So happy for our men’s hockey team. Well done!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yxISeXjVaD— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 5, 2021

A proud & historic moment for the nation as Men’s Hockey Team wins Bronze Medal in #Olympics by defeating Germany in a scintillating match. A tremendous achievement to be finishing on the podium after 41 years and the Hockey Bronze is worth its weight in Gold. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/9LK8bu6mEY— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 5, 2021

Brilliant in Blue 👏Congratulations Indian Men’s #Hockey Team on the spectacular victory to give us an Olympic medal after 41 long years. This historic win at #Tokyo2020 will inspire generation of sportspersons. All the very best for future. #Cheer4India @thehockeyindia— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 5, 2021

Yet another proud moment for India!Congratulations to the men’s hockey team for winning the bronze medal at #Olympics2020. The grit and passion with which you played will be remembered by generations to come. Well done! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 5, 2021

With the men’s hockey bronze, India’s medal tally has grown to five now after Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in weightlifting, Lovlina Borogohain’s bronze in boxing, PV Sindhu’s bronze in women’s singles badminton and Ravi Dahiya confirming a medal by entering wrestling gold medal bout on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here