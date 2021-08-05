CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo 2020: Twitter Explodes as India Win Men's Hockey Olympic Bronze, PM Modi Calls it 'Historic'
4-MIN READ

Tokyo 2020: Twitter Explodes as India Win Men's Hockey Olympic Bronze, PM Modi Calls it 'Historic'

A historic day (AP Photo)

A historic day (AP Photo)

PM Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate men's hockey team saying this is a day that will remain etched in the memory of every Indian.

In one of the most memorable days in Indian sports history, the men’s hockey team on Thursday defeated Germany to win the bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. This is India’s first ever medal at the Games since 1980 and 12th overall that include eight golds, a silver and three bronze medals.

Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage: Schedule | Results | Medals Tally

Twitter has been flooded with congratulatory wishes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming the 5-4 win as historic and a “day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian."

“Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," Modi tweeted soon after the end of the bronze medal match.

Celebrations have begun at the house of India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

President Ramnath Kovind praised Indian team’s “exceptional skills, resilience & determination."

“Congratulations to our men’s hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport," he wrote.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the Manpreet Singh-led side praising them for their dominating show.

“A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA! Boys, you’ve done it ! We can’t keep calm ! #TeamIndia! Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again! We are extremely proud of you!" he tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah called the win “a moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian.

“Congratulations #TeamIndia. A moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian that our Men’s Hockey Team has won the Bronze Medal at #Tokyo2020. You have made the entire nation proud," he said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called it a “big moment.

“Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!" he tweeted.

With the men’s hockey bronze, India’s medal tally has grown to five now after Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in weightlifting, Lovlina Borogohain’s bronze in boxing, PV Sindhu’s bronze in women’s singles badminton and Ravi Dahiya confirming a medal by entering wrestling gold medal bout on Wednesday.

first published:August 05, 2021, 09:24 IST