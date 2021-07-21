CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Tokyo 2020: WHO Head Tedros Backs Olympic Games Amid Pandemic

People walk by the Olympic rings installed by the Nippon Bashi bridge in Tokyo (AP)

Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise health risks.

The Tokyo Olympics should go ahead to demonstrate to the world what can be achieved with the right plan and measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo have cast a shadow over an event that, having already been postponed last year because of the pandemic, will now take place without spectators.

Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimise health risks.

first published:July 21, 2021, 09:52 IST