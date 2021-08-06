Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia Loses in 65kg Semi-final; Will Contest For Bronze Now

India wrestler Bajrang Punia lost to Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan 5-12 in the men’s freestyle 65kg semi-final, failing to qualify for the gold medal bout on Friday.

Bajrang will now contest for the bronze medal on Saturday.

Bajrang took a 1-0 lead before Aliyev scored a two-pointer in quick time and never looked back and by the end of the first period, the 27-year-old Indian found himself trailing 1-4.

In the second period, Aliyev, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, stepped up and took a massive seven-point lead before Bajrang attempted a comeback to make it 5-9. However, his opponent added two more points in the dying seconds for a comprehensive win.

Earlier in the day, Punia put his tactical acumen and strength to good use in the second period to pin Iran’s Morteza Cheka Ghiasi for a semifinal berth. Bajrang trailed the Iranian for a major part of the bout after being severely crippled by Ghiasi’s defensive tactics, especially the body-locks.

Twice Bajrang was put on activity clock and also left to defend his right leg when Ghiasi got hold of it.

As the second period moved towards the final minute, Ghiasi looked like making a dangerous move when he got hold of Bajrang’s right leg and almost pulled off a take down.

But Bajrang not only wriggled out of that clutch, he locked the neck of Ghiasi and moved into a position from where he turned his rival, pushed him on the mat and held him with his immense strength to emerge victorious by fall.

In his opening bout, a timely take-down move helped him beat Kyrgyzstan’s Ernazar Akmataliev earlier in the day.

Just before the end of the first period put the Indian ahead 3-1 but Akmataliev ran Bajrang close in the second period, getting two push-out points to level the scores. Since Bajrang had the high scoring move, a two-pointer take down, he was declared winner on criteria.

PTI Inputs

