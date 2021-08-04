Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya Enters Men's 57 Kg Freestyle Final, Assures India's Fourth Medal

Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Wednesday became the second ever Indian wrestler to make the final of the event at an Olympics when he defeated Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in a dramatic semifinals and ensured at lease a silver medal in Tokyo. Dahiya was trailing by a significant margin during the men’s freestyle 57 kg clash but came back strongly and went on to secure a memorable victory by fall.

Ravi has thus emulated Sushil Kumar who won a historic silver at the London 2012 becoming the first ever wrestler from India to do so. Come Thursday, Ravi will have a chance to write a golden chapter in Indian wrestling history in the gold medal match.

The medal is also India’s fourth of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after Mirabai Chanu (silver, weightlifting), PV Sindhu (bronze, badminton) and Lovlina Borogohain (bronze, boxing),

In wrestling, this is India’s fifth ever medal at the quadrennial Games.

The fourth seeded Dahiya was trailing 2-9 when Sanayev effected a few ‘fitley’ (leg lace) moves to pull ahead but as the clocked ticked away, the Indian grappler regrouped and got hold of his rival with a double leg attack that resulted in a victory by fall.

The 23-year Dahiya had won both his previous bouts on technical superiority en route the final. He outclassed Colombia’s Tigreros Urbano (13-2) in his opener and then outwitted Bulgaria’s Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (14-4).

KD Jadhav had become India’s first wrestler — and the first individual Olympic medallist — to win a bronze at the 1952 Helsinki Games.

After that, Sushil enhanced wrestling’s profile by winning a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games and bettered the colour of the medal by claiming a historic silver in 2012 London Olympics.

That made Sushil India’s only athlete with two individual Olympic medals for nine years, a feat that has now been matched by shuttler PV Sindhu.

In the same 2012 London Games, Yogeshwar Dutt won a bronze.

Sakshi Malik became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal when she took a bronze in the 2016 Rio Games.

With PTI Inputs

