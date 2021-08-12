Tokyo Bronze Medallist Vivek Sagar Prasad Gets DSP's Job, 1cr Cash Prize and a House

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan honoured Tokyo men’s hockey team’s member Vivek Sagar Prasad, a resident of the state, with DSP’s job, Rs one crore cash prize and a house on Thursday. When the media had asked Prasad what he would do with the cash prize he is getting in the event, the 21-year-old, a native of Itarsi in Hoshangabad, innocently said that he will arrange a proper house for their parents.

Son of a school teacher Rohit Prasad, a native of Bihar, who migrated to MP in search of work years ago, the family still lives in a kachcha house in their village and the media had also highlighted this.

When the Chief Minister had his turn to speak, he announced that his parents will get a job at place of their choice from the state government. Chouhan also announced to appoint Prasad as a Dy Superintendent of Police in Madhya Pradesh police besides honouring him with Rs one cr cash prize announced earlier.

His coach, former technical adviser of the MP Hockey academy, who had discovered Prasad’s talent, Ashok Kumar, son of hockey wizard Maj Dhyanchand, was also honoured in the event. Former Olympian Shivendra Kuamr, an MP native who is assistant coach of men’s national hockey team would also get Rs 25 lakh cash reward, announced Chouhan.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, a shooter who was also part of Tokyo’s Indian contingent, was given Rs 10 lakh cash prize so was Prachi Yadav, who is heading to Tokyo to take part in Paralympics.

Lauding India’s performance in Tokyo, Chouhan said it’s also the responsibility of the state to promote sports and develop Olympic-level athletes. “Its not a win for Indian hockey but a re-invention and we need to take the game to past glory," said Chouhan on Tokyo bronze medal in men’s hockey.

“Our players did not lack but the way the game (hockey) had changed in the past, had led to a decline in Indian hockey, claimed Chouhan hinting towards introduction of astro-turf in the game.

Part of men’s hockey squad, a Manipur native, Neelakanta Sharma, who trains at MP hockey academy will collect his Rs one cr cash award later. Lauding the women’s team for the resilience shown at Tokyo, Chouhan announced Rs 31 lakh cash reward for the team.

Early in the day, Prasad landed at the airport where he was given a hero’s welcome by sports lovers and minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia.

