Tokyo Games' Beds Being Called 'Anti-Sex': Athlete Shares Video Dusting Off All 'Fake News'

Tokyo Olympics 2021 is just around the corner. With the grand event starting on July 23, the news space is filled with interesting, informative, and intriguing news related to the games. But sometimes, the news is rather peculiar, and social media acts as a cherry on top.

In efforts to achieve sustainability, beds at the village were made of cardboards for the athletes. However, as soon as the information rolled out, the bed, rather than being called eco-friendly, started getting popular as the “Anti-Sex Bed.”

Paul Chelimo, Rio Olympics Silver medalist, tweeted a picture of the beds saying, “Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympics aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.” Paul continues to joke in the thread and writes, “Those who pee on the bed are at risk.” The netizens couldn’t ignore the hilarious tweet, and they joined the space with their humorous insights and comments.

Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletesBeds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners,even 4 of us can do pic.twitter.com/J45wlxgtSo — Paul Chelimo (@Paulchelimo) July 17, 2021

Taking the mattress off the bed and placing it on the floor seems far too easy to fix this problem @Tokyo2020 did you make the floors anti-sex too? Asking for a friend https://t.co/AR9ereLhfm— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) July 18, 2021

Yesterday, shattering all the doubts for and reservations against the bed’s sturdiness, Rhys McClenaghan, an Irish gymnast, shared a video on Twitter. In the video, Rhys is seen standing on the bed, saying, “In today’s episode of fake news at the Olympics, the beds are meant to be anti-sex, are made of cardboard, and apparently break on sudden movements.” While saying this, he starts jumping on the bed with full force, and the bed remains intact. It does not even budge a little. “This is big fake news,” Rhys exclaimed at the end.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB— Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

It is common for athletes to get intimate during the games. Many athletes, both men and women, have made revelations about it in the past. However, since COVID-19 is still lurking, the games’ organizers ensured that the athletes adhere to social distancing as much as possible. Condom- distribution has been a trend in the Olympics for decades now. According to news reports, the Tokyo Games’ organizers struck a deal with four condom-manufacturing companies to provide around 160,000 condoms for athletes in the village. But these will only be given to athletes after they leave the village post-games, since, it is aimed at spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS.

Athletes have started arriving at the village and many took to social media taking a dig at the sleeping arrangements; however, the beds are the centre of discussion. Airweave, a Japanese mattress brand, is manufacturing these beds. They can hold up to 200 kilograms of weight and will be recycled into paper post the games.

