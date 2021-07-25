Tokyo Games: India Swimmer Maana Patel Finishes Second in Heat, Fails to Reach Semis

Indian swimmer Maana Patel could not qualify for the semifinals of the women’s 100m backstroke event as she finished second in her heat at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Competing in her first Olympics, Maana finished with a time of 1.05.20 behind Zimbabwe’s Donata Katai, who clocked 1:02.73.

Grenada’s Kimberly Ince (1:10.24) finished third in the slowest heat 1.

The 21-year-old Indian, who qualified for the Games via a ‘Universality quota’, finished 39th overall.

The top 16 swimmers qualify for the semifinals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here