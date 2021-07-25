CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Games: India Swimmer Maana Patel Finishes Second in Heat, Fails to Reach Semis

Maana Patel finished 39th overall (AP Photo)

Competing in her first Olympics, Maana finished with a time of 1.05.20 behind Zimbabwe's Donata Katai, who clocked 1:02.73.

Indian swimmer Maana Patel could not qualify for the semifinals of the women’s 100m backstroke event as she finished second in her heat at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Grenada’s Kimberly Ince (1:10.24) finished third in the slowest heat 1.

The 21-year-old Indian, who qualified for the Games via a ‘Universality quota’, finished 39th overall.

The top 16 swimmers qualify for the semifinals.

first published:July 25, 2021, 16:35 IST