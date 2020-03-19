English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike: Beating Coronavirus Essential for Safe Olympics

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Yuriko Koike, the Governor of Tokyo, said beating coronavirus is essential to host a safe and secure 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
Tokyo: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Thursday that beating the coronavirus is essential to host a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics, but that it was still too early to discuss the timing of a decision on whether the Games should go ahead as scheduled.

The breadth and scale of the spreading coronavirus around the world have forced the cancellation of numerous sporting events, raising concerns about whether the Olympics will be able to open on July 24 as planned.

Koike said that she’s currently not thinking about cancelling the Olympics or holding them without spectators, two options that have been raised, and added that she’s in close contact with the International Olympic Committee and central government about the situation.

