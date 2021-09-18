CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Marathon Postponed, 2022 Edition Cancelled Due to Covid-19

The Tokyo Marathon has been postponed until March and the 2022 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 state of emergency in the Japanese capital.

The Tokyo Marathon has been postponed until March and the 2022 edition cancelled due to the COVID-19 state of emergency in the capital, event organisers said.

The race was to have been held on Oct. 17 but has now been moved to March 6, the Tokyo Marathon Foundation said on its website on Friday.

“I would like to sincerely apologise not only to our runners and volunteers, but to everyone who has been looking forward to our event," said race director Tadaaki Hayano, according to Kyodo news service.

This is the second year in a row the event has been affected by the pandemic, with last year’s marathon limited to elite runners.

September 18, 2021