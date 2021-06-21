1.5 Lakh Condoms to Be Distributed to Athletes at Tokyo Olympics Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

After a delay of one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will finally commence from July 23, roughly a month from now. The games will conclude on August 8. In 2020 Tokyo Olympics 205 nations will participate.

Anyway, one intriguing news has come out recently which is not exactly about the games. It’s about condoms.

The distribution of condoms has been prevalent in the games since 1988, to spread awareness about sexual diseases such as HIV and AIDS. According to a study, 75% of the athletes coming to the Olympics engage in sexual activity.

However, naturally, the doors of intimate scenes in the Olympic games usually don’t open until the individuals have completed their events of their respective games.

ALSO READ | 2020 Tokyo Olympics Takes ‘Out-of-the-box’ Approach With Cardboard Beds for Athletes

The grievances that have been raised by the athletes revolve around the condition of beds at the Olympics games village and distribution of condoms amidst a global pandemic.

According to reports, beds have been made from cardboard and may not be able to hold the weight of the athletes. Some players have even questioned whether the bed can withstand their own body weight after the photos of the beds from the rooms meant for athletes emerged.

Although many facilities like separate dining areas, shopping complexes and restaurants have been provided, many still raise questions about the quality of the beds and the distribution of condoms.

After the controversy, the organizers came to the fore and said that the condoms are not to be used during the games, but after it.

Despite things getting back to normal for the players, the news certainly was surprising to many who were following the updates related to the 29th Olympics games.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here