Tokyo Olympics: 18-year-old Fencer Imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUU' Celebration after Upset Win | WATCH

The 18-year-old Egyptian fencer Mohamed Elsayed on Sunday mimicked Portugal’s football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark ‘SIUU’ celebration after carrying out a huge upset in a fencing event at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet, especially among the followers of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker.

Elsayed on Sunday in huge upset knocked out France’s Yannick Borel in the first round of men’s individual epee table of 32. Borel is a three-time world champion and was the overwhelming favourite against the Egyptian fencer. However, Elsayed defeated the Frenchman 15-11 to qualify for the next round.

But more than his outstanding victory, his ‘SIUU’ celebration grabbed the eyeballs of the netizen as the Twitterati credited the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for inspiring the next generation.

Sharing the video of his celebration, a Twitter user wrote, “18-year-old Egyptian Olympian M. Elsayed did Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUUU’ celebration after defeating 3-time World Champion, Y. Borrel at the Tokyo Olympics. The influence is just unreal.” He also used a goat emoji to assert that Cristiano Ronaldo is the Greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.).

18 year old Egyptian Olympian M. Elsayed did Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' celebration after defeating 3-time World Champion, Y. Borrel at the Tokyo Olympics. The influence is just unreal. 🐐#OlympicGamespic.twitter.com/7El4gyrgR6 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 25, 2021

In the footage, Elsayed could be seen whisking his mask away after winning the encounter as he perfectly carried out Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration – first sprinting towards the corner, then jumping in the air while hosting his arms out.

“Tokyo Olympics 2020: After winning the match, the Egyptian athlete Mohamed Elsayed got drunk on Ronaldo’s famous “Siiiiii" celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo is not only a footballer he is an inspiration to billions of people,” tweeted another Ronaldo fan along with the video of Elsayed’s celebration.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 After winning the match, the Egyptian athlete Mohamed Elsayed got drunk on Ronaldo's famous "Siiiiii" celebration. Cristiano Ronaldo is not only a footballer he is inspiration to billions of people.#Toyko2020 #OlympicGames #CR7 pic.twitter.com/Q6wZIyaGc2— neyamul ahmed alid (@neyamul_ahmed_) July 26, 2021

After passing the Borel test, Elsayed defeated China’s Lan Minghao 15-9 in the table of 16. However, the teenage sensation bowed out from the Summer Games after losing to Ihor Reizlin of Ukraine 13-15.

Meanwhile, Elsayed is not the first athlete to mimic CR7. In the past, the likes of Neymar jr, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland among others have copied Ronaldo’s famous celebration.

