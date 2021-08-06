Tokyo Olympics 2020: Aditi Ashok's Women's Golf Final, Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok will contest for a podium finish at round 4 of the women’s Individual stroke play event. Aditi marched her way to the final with an impressive performance in the first three rounds. She finished second in the tally after the end of round 3 on August 6 and Indian sporting fans will be hoping for her victory on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. If Aditi manages a podium finish, she will become the first Indian golfer to win a medal at the Olympics

While USA’s Nelly Korda topped the tally after round 3 of the women’s golf event, the third spot was shared by four players- New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Australia’s Hannah Green, Japan’s Mone Inami and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pederson.

The 23-year-old India golfer shot five birdies against two bogeys and moved to 12- under- just three strokes adrift of tally leader Nelly. Aditi has a 2 points lead over the third spot rankers. She lost some momentum in the middle of round 3 but made a solid comeback with 2 birdies in the last 3 holes to seal her second spot.

This is Aditi’s second appearance at the Olympics event. She finished tied at the 41st spot in the 106 Rio De Janeiro Olympics. However, this year she has looked completely in touch and has upped India’s hope for a gold medal finish.

When is the final (round 4) of the women’s golf event?

The final (round 4) of women’s individual golf will be played on August 7, 2021.

What time is the Women’s golf final (round 4)?

Round 4 of the women’s golf event featuring India’s Aditi Ashok is slated to start at 04:48 AM.

Which TV channel in India will broadcast the final (round 4) of women’s individual golf event?

The final of women’s golf will be broadcasted in India on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan network.

Where can the final (round 4) of women’s individual golf event be live-streamed?

The final of women’s individual golf can be live-streamed on the Sonyliv app and website.

