Tokyo Olympics 2020: Anshu Malik Repechage Round Match, Live Streaming, and Broadcast Details

India’s freestyle wrestler Anshu Malik scripted history on Wednesday as she became the youngest female wrestler from India to feature in the Olympics. The 19-year-old made her debut in the Olympics against reigning European champion Iryna Kurachkina.

However, Anshu’s maiden appearance didn’t go as per the plan as she suffered a loss against Iryana by 8-2. Iryna was simply better than Anshu as she made use of her experience to defeat the Indian youngster. Despite losing in the first round only, Anshu has the chance of winning the medal via repechage as Iryana reached the finals of the competition.

Iryna defeated former silver medalist Valeria Koblova by 6-3 in the quarterfinals followed by a victory against Evelina Nikolova in the semi-final. The reigning European champion will now square off against Japan’s Risako Kawai in the final.

With Iryna playing the final, Anshu has the chance of bringing home a medal. She will be facing Koblova in the repechage round. If Anshu manages to win the repechage round, then she will have to lock horns with Nikolova for securing the bronze medal.

The repechage match between Anshu Malik and Valeria Koblova will be played at 07:30 AM IST on Thursday, August 5, on Mat B at Makuhari Messe Hall.

