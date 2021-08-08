Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony: When And Where To Watch It Live?

The biggest sporting event of the year the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is inching towards its end. The last 15 days have been a roller coaster ride for all the sporting fans and athletes who took part in the games. Emotions were running high on the field, and from heartwarming triumphs to the disappointment of missing out on a podium finish, we witnessed everything. Tokyo Olympics will go down in the history books as one of its kind. The games that previously was scheduled to take place last year, had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Things did not look easy this year too, but the organisers managed to pull it off successfully. This was the first Olympics that was held without spectators. While the change was heartbreaking for sports lovers, it was a requirement of the current time. India showed its best-ever performance at the Olympics. On the seventh day, Neeraj Chopra created history by clinching the gold medal in the Men’s javelin throw category.

On the final day, August 8, after conducting a few remaining events the closing ceremony will take place. The cultural events in the closing ceremony will be centred around the theme ‘worlds we share’ that symbolises the fact that each one of us inhabits our own world.

The artistic performance will show the culture of the host nation Japan, and the host of Olympics 2024- France. One of the major highlights of the closing ceremony will be the Antwerp Ceremony - a tradition that has been continued in all the closing ceremony events since Antwerp 1920 Summer Games. It symbolises the official passing of the torch from the current host to the next host.

When will the Olympic closing ceremony start?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will start at 4:30 PM (IST) on August 8, 2021.

Where to Watch the Tokyo Olympic 2020 closing ceremony live?

The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network in India. Additionally, it will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

