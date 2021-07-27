Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Highlights: Question Mark Over Simone Biles, Japan's Gold Rush Continues

Jul 27, 2021 11:51 (IST)

Review of Marijuana on Doping List

Sebastian Coe says he supports a review of marijuana’s status as a doping substance after American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was banned ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The president of World Athletics says a review is now sensible and “it should be” done.

Coe was at the U.S. Olympic trials last month when the 21-year-old Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds. Her result was disqualified and she accepted a 30-day ban after she tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson said she had smoked to help cope with her mother’s recent death.

Coe says “I am sorry for her that we have lost an outstanding talent” from the Tokyo Games but adds the existing rules were interpreted correctly.

He says he has asked the independent Athletics Integrity Unit to work with the World Anti-Doping Agency on reassessing marijuana’s place on the prohibited list.

Coe says Richardson’s absence is “a loss to the competition” but he predicts “she will bounce back.”