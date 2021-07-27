Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Highlights: Question Mark Over Simone Biles, Japan's Gold Rush Continues

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Updates: Simone Biles out of team final with an apparent injury. Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany on points by a 3-2 split decision in the Round of 16 of women’s welterweight. Indian shooters misfired on Tuesday as well after Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event, Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil fail to qualify for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event medal rounds. Meanwhile, Indian men’s doubles badminton pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to qualify for the quarterfinals despite winning their last Group A match against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy owing to poor game difference. Indonesia’ Gideon-Sukamuljo and Chinese Taipei’s Lee-Wang have qualified from this group. Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal Achanta put up a brave fight against the legendary MA Long before bowing out. The only good news so far came from men’s hockey where Simranjit Singh scored the first goal from open play as Rupinder Pal Singh scored from a penalty stroke and then a penalty corner as the Indian men’s hockey team beat Spain 3-0 in their third Pool A match. In the men’s and women’s One Person Dinghy Laser, Vishnu Saravanan is ranked 22 overall whereas Nethra Kumanan is ranked 32 after 6 races.
What’s in store for us on Day 5? Here’s a look at India’s schedule for July 27.
Tokyo Olympics live updates: Simone Biles out of team final with apparent injury. Reigning Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is out of the team finals after apparently suffering an injury during the vault. The 24-year-old U.S. star, considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, huddled with a trainer after landing her vault. She then exited the competition floor with the team doctor. Biles returned several minutes later with her right leg wrapped. She took off her bar grips, and hugged teammates Grace McCallum, Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles before putting on a jacket and sweatpants. The Americans will be forced to finish the rest of the competition without her, severely hampering their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title. Biles arrived in Tokyo as the unquestioned star of the Games but struggled, at least by her high standards, during qualifying.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Another judo gold for hosts Japan. It seems somewhat fitting that the hosts Japan are doing well at the traditional, storied home of judo, the Nippon Budokan. NAGASE Takanori has just won men's -81kg gold against Saeid Mollaei representing Mongolia, with a waza-ari in golden score. Bronzes went to Shamil Borchashvili (AUT) and Matthias Casse (BEL).
Fiji, Britain into semifinals, Argentina upsets South Africa - The Olympic rugby sevens podium will feature at least one new team in Tokyo after Argentina upset 2016 bronze medalist South Africa in the quarterfinals Tuesday immediately after silver medalist Britain rallied from a 21-point deficit to edge the United States. Defending champion Fiji capped Day 2 of competition with a 19-0 win over Australia to continue its unbeaten run in Olympic competition since rugby sevens made its debut in Rio de Janeiro. The Fijians will next play Argentina, which rebounded to beat South Africa 19-14, and Britain will have to contend with top-ranked New Zealand.
Tokyo Olympics 20202 Live Updates: Biles error on vault! What has happened here? Simone Biles seems to lose her way in the air on vault – like she did in warmups (she only did 1.5 twists instead of 2.5 in warmup) – and lands off balance with a big correction forward. She has done exactly the same here. 13.766 for her, leaving the USA on 42.732 after one rotation. They are rotating with fellow favourites ROC, who scored 43.799. Simone Biles 🇺🇸 earns 13.766 on Vault for a Yurchenko 5/2 twist that normally would have been an Amanar. Biles opened up early out of the twist and took a large hop forward on landing.
Fencing - South Korea tops China to reach women's team epee final -- South Korea trounced China in the women's team epee fencing event on Tuesday, robbing the world number one of an opportunity to claim a gold or silver medal. With strong individual fencers including Sun Yiwen, who won gold for the individual epee event just three days ago, the Chinese team, which had taken gold in the 2012 London Olympics and silver in the 2016 Rio Games, was a strong medal contender.
Chinese teens win Olympic diving gold to keep perfect record: China stretched their remarkable 100 percent Olympic record in women's synchronised 10m platform diving thanks to two fearless teenagers on Tuesday. China came into the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games hoping for a clean sweep of diving golds, but they were stunned by British duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee on Monday. Normal service was resumed however as Chen Yuxi, who is just 15, and 17-year-old diving partner Zhang Jiaqi romped to a comfortable gold with 363.78 points at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The Chinese have won the women's synchronised 10m platform gold at every Olympics since its debut at Sydney in 2000. Tuesday's gold was number six in the event. Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States won silver in a distant second (310.80 points), with bronze going to Mexico's Gabriela Agundez and Alejandra Orozco (299.70).
Shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Saurabh Chaudhary finished seventh in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team finals at Tokyo 2020.
Sharath Thinking of Paris 2024
Sharath Kamal's performance against Chinese legend Ma Long in the round of 32 has further convinced him to take him part in the Paris Olympics, which will be his fifth and are “only” three years away.
“I played the best game possible and that has been my best Olympic Games, simple because of the way I played. The only thing I would like to change here is the draw. If I had anybody else in this situation (other than Ma) and I had a real good shot at reaching the quarterfinals,” he said.
The youngest athletes in modern Olympic history are participating in Tokyo this summer, and despite their young ages, they are here to play.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Gets Revenge on Frances Tiafoe to Make Third Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of the Olympics men’s tennis tournament on Tuesday as he avenged last month’s Wimbledon loss to Frances Tiafoe. The Greek third seed downed American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park, where all play on outside courts was delayed an hour by morning drizzle.
The storm, currently around 190 kilometres (118 miles) east of Choshi city, was originally headed for Tokyo, but has shifted north
Junior Mirabai Chanu!
Sharing the clip, weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam called his daughter ‘Junior Mirabai Chanu’!
So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021
Review of Marijuana on Doping List
The president of World Athletics says a review is now sensible and “it should be” done.
Coe was at the U.S. Olympic trials last month when the 21-year-old Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds. Her result was disqualified and she accepted a 30-day ban after she tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana.
Richardson said she had smoked to help cope with her mother’s recent death.
Coe says “I am sorry for her that we have lost an outstanding talent” from the Tokyo Games but adds the existing rules were interpreted correctly.
He says he has asked the independent Athletics Integrity Unit to work with the World Anti-Doping Agency on reassessing marijuana’s place on the prohibited list.
Coe says Richardson’s absence is “a loss to the competition” but he predicts “she will bounce back.”
Assam Sports Minister got emotional after Lovlina Borgohain's win at Tokyo 2020 | Watch
WATCH | Assam Sports Minister gets emotional after Lovlina Borgohain beats Germany's Nadine Apetz by points split decision 3-2 in women's Welterweight to enter quarterfinals #Olympics #Boxing #Tokyo2020— News18 Sports (@News18Sports) July 27, 2021
FOLLOW LIVE: https://t.co/6lqpCU2UFk pic.twitter.com/Cf8QYSy6ej
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Boxing
Germany's Nadine Apetz (in red) blats off the blocks and rains down punches on India's Lovlina Borgohain (in blue). The Indian looks for aversive action and looks to get close to Apetz and deny her punches.
Lovlina takes the second round as well against Apetz by split decision in the Women's Welterweight Round of 16.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Table Tennis -- Chinese Taipei's CHENG I-Ching, one half of the mixed doubles pair who won bronze yesterday, has suffered a surprise loss in the third round of the women's singles (her first match, having received a bye).
She was beaten 4–0 in straight games by Singapore's YU Mengyu.
Elsewhere, Japan's ITO Mima, who won gold last night in the mixed doubles, defeated YU Fu (POR) 4–1.
In the men's singles, LIN Yun-ju (TPE) beat Anton Källberg (SWE) 4–1, while top seed FAN Zhendong (CHN) saw off Emmanuel Lebesson (FRA) 4–0.
Olympics: Osaka Out of Tokyo!
Noami Osaka crashes out of the Women's Singles event at Tokyo Olympics after losing to Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets!
Osaka lost 6-1, 6-4, ranked second and born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.
The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.
Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.
Tokyo 2020 Live: Badminton
Satwik-Chirag headed into the mid-game interval with a two-point lead, they kept their noses in front for the most part of the game before the Team GB pair went ahead in the last few moments of the game. India made a comeback and wen onto the win the second game 21-19. However, due to poor games difference they fail to qualify.
Satwik-Chirag won the match 21-17, 21-19 against Lane-Vendy
When and Where to Watch
Fans can watch the live telecast of Tokyo Games 2020 on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. Along with this, Doordarshan will also telecast the live coverage of Summer Games on its network. People can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV.
Shooting
5.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma
6.15 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – if they qualify
7.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Rounds – if they qualify
9.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil
10.30 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – if they qualify
11.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds – if they qualify
Hockey
7.30 am: India Men vs Spain (Pool A)
Badminton
8.30 am: Men’s Doubles Group Stage – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
Table Tennis
8.30 am: Men’s Singles Round 3 – Achanta Sharath Kamal
Sailing
8.35 am: Women’s Laser Radial Race 5 and 6 – Nethra Kumanan
8.45 am: Men’s Laser Race 4, 5 and 6 – Vishnu Saravanan
11.20 am: 49er Men Race 1, 2 and 3 – KC Ganpathy and Varun Thakkar
Boxing
10.57 am: Round of 16, Women’s 69kg – Lovlina Borgohain
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here