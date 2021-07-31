Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 8 India Round-up: Kamalpreet Singh Shines But PV Sindhu, Pooja Rani Lose

Kamalpreet Singh shone in an otherwise disappointing day for India. Kamalpreet Singh reached the finals of women’s discus throw but Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani and PV Sindhu lost. However, the Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the quarter-finals after winning 4-3 against South Africa and with Great Britain beating Ireland 2-0. Here are the results from today (July 31, 2021):

Kamalpreet Singh Shines in Women’s Discus Throw

Kamalpreet is within striking distance of fetching India a historic athletics medal at the Olympic Games after qualifying for the finals with a 64m throw, a brilliant effort. The 25-year-old was ahead of defending gold-medallist Sandra Perkovic (63.75m) of Croatia and reigning world champion Yaime Perez (63.18) of Cuba. She was one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round to be held on August 2, the other being American Valarie Allman (66.42m).

Amit Panghal, Pooja Rani Out

In a thoroughly disappointing day for Indian boxing, Pooja Rani (75kg) joined world number one Amit Panghal (52kg) in exiting the Olympic Games after an underwhelming performance, going down 0-5 in her quarterfinal bout against China’s Li Qian in Tokyo. Qian, who is a former world champion and a Rio Olympics bronze-medallist, thoroughly outpunched Rani in the quarterfinals, quite literally taking away her belief with a clinical performance.

PV Sindhu Loses Semi-final, Will Play for Bronze

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday lost her women’s singles semifinals clash against Tai Tzu-ying in straight games to end her hopes of winning an Olympic gold in Tokyo. However, Sindhu is still in medal contention and will now fight for the bronze. The Indian lost 18-21, 12-21 in a contest that lasted just 40 minutes. She now will take on China’s He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team in Quarter-finals

Indian women’s hockey team made it to the quarter-finals from Pool A. They earlier beat South Africa 4-3 and later in the day, Great Britain beat Ireland 2-0 to help them qualify.

No Finals for Anjum, Tejaswini in Women’s Rifle 3 Positions Shooting

Indian shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to make the finals of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event, settling for the 15th and 33rd position respectively, at the Olympics here on Saturday. This meant the Indian shooting team’s disastrous outing at the Games continued with none of its participants except for Saurabh Chaudhary qualifying for the finals, having entered Tokyo on the back of some stunning performances and soaring expectations.

Lahiri Lands Late Eagle But Will Need Miracle For Medal

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri salvaged his third round with a late birdie and an eagle to card a three-under 68 at the Olympics but it may not be enough to give him a chance to make a run for the medal. Lahiri, who returned early this morning to complete his second round had a bogey in one of the two remaining holes for a round of 1-over 72, which placed him T-24th at that stage. He ended Tied-28th after the third round with a total of 6-under 207. Udayan Mane carded a 70 for a share of 55th place on 2-over 215 as the third round was completed with a split start - from first and 10th tees.

KC Ganapathy And Varun Thakkar at 17th Spot After Penultimate Round

Indian sailing pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar continued to languish at 17th overall after the penultimate race in the men’s skiff 49er event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Ganapathy and Thakkar finished 16th, ninth and 14th in the three races on Saturday to remain unchanged at 17th spot out of 19 competitors with 154 net points.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here