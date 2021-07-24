CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: India Begin Medal Hunt in Shooting, Archery and Hockey
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: India Begin Medal Hunt in Shooting, Archery and Hockey

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates: India begin their campaign in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification, mixed team archery and women's hockey competition.

News18.com | July 24, 2021, 05:25 IST
Elavenil Valarivan

Event Highlights

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates of India: India’s hunt for medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games starts early on Saturday morning with the country’s athletes figuring in three medal events. After the qualification round of the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification round, the scratch mixed team pair of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav will start the campaign with the first elimination round match in archery against the Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Chia-en and Tang Chih-Chun. Deepika was to team up with her husband Atanu Das for this event. They had a successful outing in Paris earlier this month when they won the mixed team title in the World Cup Stage 3.

FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

With Das struggling to put up a good score in the men’s ranking round on Friday, Jadhav turned out to be the best Indian archer on Friday and thus got a chance to pair up with Deepika.

Jul 24, 2021 05:25 (IST)

Shooting

Elavenil Valarivan shoots 104.0 (10.2, 10.4, 10.5, 10.7, 10.1, 10.8, 10.1, 10.4, 10.3, 10.5) in the second round, after getting 104.3 (10.5, 10.9, 10.5, 10.0, 10.6, 10.1, 10.8, 10.0, 10.6, 10.5) in the first. The total after the first two series is 208.3, with an average of 10.415.

Jul 24, 2021 05:18 (IST)

Shooting

After the first series, Apurvi Chandela has 104.5 points and Elavenil Valarivan 104.5 in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification round.

Jul 24, 2021 05:12 (IST)
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Visuals from the Colourful Event | In Pics

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday was a colourful affair.

Jul 24, 2021 05:02 (IST)

The first action of the day comes from shooting as Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela start their campaign in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification round.

How it works: All shooters get to take six series of 10 shots each, meaning every athlete gets 60 shots. At the end of the 6 series (rounds), the top eight shooters qualify for the Finals.

Jul 24, 2021 04:57 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the action from the first day of Tokyo Olympics. 

Elavenil Valarivan in action at Tokyo 2020 (Twitter)

This gives Das a couple of days time to cool his nerves and come up with an improved performance in the men’s team event and individual rounds. Getting a chance to pair up with a senior archer like Deepika, who is participating in her third Olympics, will be a boost for Jadhav’s morale.

India’s best medal hopes on Saturday will be in shooting and weightlifting.

If everything goes as per the script, India’s first medal should come from the women’s 10m air rifle event. Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan will be going into the 10m air rifle qualification round high on confidence as they have had good performances in the last couple of years.

The experienced Apurvi and the young world No. 1 Elavenil will be up against an extremely tough field, as they look to make it to the top-eight finals field from among 49 shooters in the qualification round. Apurvi has had scores of 633 in competitions while Elavenil has shot 632.7 out of a possible 654 in the qualification round and if they replicate scores, they should be in the final.

Young shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will present India’s challenge in the men’s 10m air pistol event. They have been the best pistol shooters in the world over the past three years, but the much narrower 36-man field here is fraught with danger, simply because of the presence of some legends of pistol shooting, led by Korean Jongoh Jin.

Mirabai Chanu, India’s lone weightlifter here is ranked No 1 in the list of Tokyo qualifiers on the basis of her consistent performance recently. She will start as a medal contender in the women’s 49 kg, having set a new world record in clean & jerk by lifting 119kg in the Asian Weightlifting Championship at Tashkent in April 2021.

Chinese weightlifter Jiang Huihua is the favourite in this category but Mirabai had topped her performance in April.

Table tennis players Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will start their campaign in mixed doubles with a first-round encounter against Lin Yun Ju/Cheng I Ching of Taiwan. Manika and Sutirtha Mukherjee will also launch their challenge in women’s singles.

Sumit Nagal will go against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin in the men’s singles first round while judoka Sushila Devi takes part in the women’s 48kg elimination round.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will launch their boat in the men’s lightweight double scull event in the heats on Saturday, hoping to make it to the finals. In case they fail to make it, they will at least hope to make it to Sunday’s repechage races.

Where to Watch Tokyo Olympics Live in India?

Indians can enjoy the live telecast of the Tokyo Games on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD channels. Additionally, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast the Tokyo Olympics on its network in India. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

India’s schedule on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Archery:

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 am IST.

Bronze Medal Match: 12:55 pm IST and Gold Medal Match: 1:15 pm IST.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men’s Doubles Group A match: 8:50 am IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men’s Singles Group D match: 9:30 am IST

Boxing:

Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54 pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs New Zealand in Men’s Pool A match: 6:30 am IST

India vs the Netherlands in Women’s Pool A match: 5:15 pm IST

Judo:

Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women’s 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30 am start.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30 am IST.

Shooting:

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00 am IST and Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15 am IST

Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30 am IST *and Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final: 12 pm IST

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30 am IST.

Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women’s Singles Round 1 match 12:15 pm IST.

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women’s Singles Round 1 match 1:00 pm IST.

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men’s Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30 am IST start.

Weightlifting:

Mirabai Chanu in women’s 49kg: 10:20 am IST.

