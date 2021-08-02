Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 10: Dutee Chand in Action in 200m Heats; Shooters Take Aim at 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates: It was a monumental day for Indian hockey and badminton at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday and it could very tell turn out to be another special day for India on Monday. While Manpreet Singh-led men’s hockey team sealed a top 4 finish after a gap of more than four decades, reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu won her second consecutive Olympics in the women’s singles bronze-medal match against World No.9, He Bingjiao of China.
Today, women’s hockey team takes on Australia in the quarterfinals encounter and while this as as tough a task for India, who have made to the knockouts for the first time since women’s hockey was introduced at the Olympics, anything can happen on a hockey field. Kamalpreet Kaur, who became the first Indian women in athletics to qualify for the final, stands a very realistic chance of a medal finish if she manages to throw close to her personal best.
Also, in action will be India’s only sprinter Dutee Chand, who will compete in the women’s 200m heat tomorrow and last of the shooting events also gets underway with Aishwary Pratap Singh and Sanjeev Rajut in Men’s 3 Position 50m Air Rifle event.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It was super Sunday for India yesterday with PV Sindhu creating history - becoming India's most successful women Olympian with claiming a bronze in the women's singles badminton. after a silver at Rio five years back. On the astro-turf Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain to make the top four for the first time in 41 years. What's in store for us? Well, today could Medal Monday with Kamalpreet Kaur in the fray in the women's discus final. She was one of the only two throwers to meet the qualification mark and is one of the contender's for a medal. It could be independent India's first-ever medal in Athletics. Hope for the best!
Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 2: (Please note all timings are in IST)
Athletics
Women’s 200m – Round 1 Heat 4: Dutee Chand, starts at 07:24 AM
Women’s 200m – Semi-final 1: Dutee Chand (if she qualifies), starts at 3:55 PM
Women’s discus throw – Finals: Kamalpreet Kaur, starts at 04:30 PM
Equestrian
Eventing Individual Jumping – qualifier: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 1:30 PM
Eventing Individual Jumping – Final: Fouaad Mirza (if he qualifies), starts at 5:15 PM
Hockey
Women’s Quarterfinals: India vs Australia, starts at 8:30 AM
Shooting
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s – Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, starts at 8:00 AM
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s – Final: if they qualify, starts at 1:20 PM
