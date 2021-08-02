Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 10: Dutee Chand in Action in 200m Heats; Shooters Take Aim at 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 2: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Athletics

Women’s 200m – Round 1 Heat 4: Dutee Chand, starts at 07:24 AM

Women’s 200m – Semi-final 1: Dutee Chand (if she qualifies), starts at 3:55 PM

Women’s discus throw – Finals: Kamalpreet Kaur, starts at 04:30 PM

Equestrian

Eventing Individual Jumping – qualifier: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 1:30 PM

Eventing Individual Jumping – Final: Fouaad Mirza (if he qualifies), starts at 5:15 PM

Hockey

Women’s Quarterfinals: India vs Australia, starts at 8:30 AM

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s – Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput, starts at 8:00 AM

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s – Final: if they qualify, starts at 1:20 PM

