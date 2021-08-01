CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 9: Sindhu Wins Bronze; India 2-0 Great Britain in Men's Hockey Quarters
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 9: Sindhu Wins Bronze; India 2-0 Great Britain in Men's Hockey Quarters

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates: PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian women to win two individual medals at the Olympics. Sindhu beat China's He Bingjiao 21-13. 21-15 to win the bronze medal. India lead Great Britain 2-0 in the men's hockey quarter-final. Boxer Satish Kumar has bowed out of the +91kg quarterfinals after going down 0-5 to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, USA Gymnastics announced Sunday that the six-time Olympic medalist has opted not to compete on floor

News18.com | August 01, 2021, 18:54 IST
pv sindhu tokyo olympics semifinal

Event Highlights

Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Summer Olympic Games latest news Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian women to win two individual medals at the Olympics. Sindhu beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-13. 21-15 to win the bronze medal. The reigning world champion Sindhu is now only the fourth women shuttler to medal in back-to-back Olympics. India lead Great Britain 2-0 in the men’s hockey quarter-final.

Boxer Satish Kumar put up a valiant effort against against Uzebkistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, who is the reigning world and Asian champion but fell short as he lost the 0-5. This was the 32-year=old boxer’s first Olympic outing and he was also India’s first ever entrant in the men’s super heavy category. Earlier, USA Gymnastics announced Sunday that the six-time Olympic medalist has opted not to compete on floor, where she won gold in Rio de Janeiro and placed second in qualifying last week. Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in the finals, which are scheduled for Monday. Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 50m freestyle with an Olympic Record time of 21.07 and claimed his 4th gold at Tokyo Games. Over at the golf course final round has commenced and India’s Anirban Lahiri and Udyan Mane are nowhere in the top 10. In Equestrian, Fouaad Mirza has slipped to 22nd. Later in the day, PV Sindu has a chance to add another Olympic medal to go with her Rio silver medal when she takes on China’s He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match. India’s men’s hockey team will also take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Aug 01, 2021 18:54 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: Hardik Singh has produced a beauty of a goal out of nowhere. India get an opportunity to counter-attack, and they do. Hardik runs alone and scores a stunner. India lead 3-1. 

Aug 01, 2021 18:50 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: India has been poor in the second half and Great Britain is just not allowing them into their circle. It is 2-1 for India. 

Aug 01, 2021 18:43 (IST)

PV Sindhu after her bronze medal win:  "It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country."

Aug 01, 2021 18:43 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: Even though India is in lead, but Great Britain are maintaining a great possession. India need to do a lot better here. It is 2-1 for India. 

Aug 01, 2021 18:37 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: Great Britain at the end of the third quarter scores in a penalty corner. India should be wary of the opponents' attack. On the other hand, they haven't been getting the PCs.

Aug 01, 2021 18:36 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins first post-Bolt Olympic 100m gold.  Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed Olympic gold in the men's 100m on Sunday, breaking retired Jamaican star Usain Bolt's 13-year hold on the blue riband event. Jacobs, 26, timed a European record of 9.80 seconds, with American Fred Kerley taking silver in 9.84sec in one of the most understated major 100m races in recent times. Canada's Andre de Grasse, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, repeated the feat in 9.89.


 

Aug 01, 2021 18:25 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: The match has slowed down a bit as both teams do not wish to concede goals. Possession of the ball is almost equal for both teams. It is still 2-0 for India. 

Aug 01, 2021 18:21 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: Third quarter starts and India need to work on their defence. They still hold vital lead of 2-0.

Aug 01, 2021 18:09 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: So at half-time India lead 2-0 but need to be wary of the Great Britain attackers. They did create some openings, but could not convert them into a goal. 

Aug 01, 2021 18:04 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: India is still searching for another goal here. They would want to get a penalty corner here but England have been very neat till now. The score is still 2-0.

Aug 01, 2021 17:59 (IST)

PV Sindhu Beats He Bingjiao to Win Bronze

PV Sindhu becomes only the second Indian and first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games. She is also only the fourth woman in the history to win consecutive medals at the Olympics. She beat China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in 53 minutes to bag the bronze.

Aug 01, 2021 17:59 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: India have upped the attacks in the second quarter. This is the way they should play entire match, while Great Britain have been defending well too. It is 2-0. 

Aug 01, 2021 17:55 (IST)

India vs Great Britain Hockey Live Updates: Second-quarter gets underway and India scores an early goal here. Gurjant Singh comes up with the goods. Awesome hockey at the moment for India. 

Aug 01, 2021 17:52 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Fantastic work from Sindhu! Excellent pick from Bingjiao at one point and then a brilliant pick from Sindhu. The Indian then makes a beautiful spinning net shot that wins her the point.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 18-14*

Aug 01, 2021 17:50 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics - Hockey

At the end of the first quarter India are 1-0. They need to be a lot more clinical in the defence. 

Aug 01, 2021 17:50 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Two fantastic disguised shots from Bingjiao to reduce the gap to 15-13 but Sindhu then makes it 16-13 by injecting pace into the rally towards the end and goes for a cross court shot to stretch Bingjiao on her backhand.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 16-13*

Aug 01, 2021 17:47 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Sindhu has restored her advantage against the Chinese. She has done well to stretch Bingjiao against to get back a four-point advantage.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 15-11*

Aug 01, 2021 17:45 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

A beautiful smash from Sindhu and she gets a slender 12-11 lead again.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 12-11

Aug 01, 2021 17:44 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Fantastic rally between the two and Bingjiao wins the point with a fantastic net shot. Next point, Sindhu sends the shuttle long and wastes a challenge as the shuttle was far off the line.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 11-11*

Aug 01, 2021 17:42 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Sindhu comes up with a brilliant cross court smash to go into the break with an 11-8 lead.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 11-8

Aug 01, 2021 17:40 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Sindhu does well to stop the momentum for Bingjiao and gain the control back for herself. However, Bingjiao is not bowing down, another scintillating drop shot from the Chinese and the score is tight.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 10-8*

Aug 01, 2021 17:39 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics - Hockey

Most of the action has taken place in India's half till now and England has won a penalty corner too. India save. They need much better defence today. But wait, India has scored here. Dilpreet gets a pass inside the box and scores, it is 1-0. 

Aug 01, 2021 17:38 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Fantastic play from both players but Bingjiao stretches Sindhu towards her backhand and then sends the shuttle the other way to take the point. You can almost sense a momentum shift here as Sindhu gifts the next point to Bingjiao.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 8-7*

Aug 01, 2021 17:34 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Bingjiao fought hard to reduce the deficit to just 5-4 but then Sindhu came up with a brilliant body smash to make it 6-4 in the second game.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 6-4*

Aug 01, 2021 17:32 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics - Hockey

So the hockey match gets underway here. India need to keep pressure on the Great Britain side. It is 0-0 at the moment in the first quarter.

Aug 01, 2021 17:31 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

A good start from Sindhu in the second game as she takes a 4-1 lead. She has started from where she left off in the first game, being all aggressive and constantly putting the Chinese under pressure.

Sindhu leads 21-13, 4-1*

Aug 01, 2021 17:28 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

 Dominant display from Sindhu in the first game and she races to a 1-0 lead in the bronze medal match. Sindhu took the first game 21-13 in 23 minutes to take a step towards winning the bronze medal.

Aug 01, 2021 17:23 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Sindhu jumps smashes as soon as she gets a loose shot from Bingjiao and then she kills it with smash to her backhand on follow-through. Excellent attacking prowess from the Indian!

Sindhu 17-11 Bingjiao

Aug 01, 2021 17:20 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

What a fantastic smash from Sindhu! She received the serve well close to the net and then smashed steep to Bingjiao forehand. Excellent combination!

Sindhu 15-9 Bingjiao

Aug 01, 2021 17:18 (IST)

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton

Fantastic net shot from Sindhu as she increases the lead in the first game to 13-8. Sindhu is currently at her aggressive best. She is agile, concentrated and covering the court well.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 9: Sindhu Wins Bronze; India 2-0 Great Britain in Men's Hockey Quarters
pv sindhu during her tokyo olympics semifinal match

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 1: (All timings are in IST)

Boxing

Men’s Super-Heavyweight Quarterfinals: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov, starts at 09:36 AM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing – Cross Country: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 04:15 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual – Round 4: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM

Hockey

Men’s Quarterfinals: India vs Great Britain, starts at 5:30 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao starts at 5:00 PM.

More News