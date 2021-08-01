Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 9: Sindhu Wins Bronze; India 2-0 Great Britain in Men's Hockey Quarters

Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Summer Olympic Games latest news Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian women to win two individual medals at the Olympics. Sindhu beat China’s He Bingjiao 21-13. 21-15 to win the bronze medal. The reigning world champion Sindhu is now only the fourth women shuttler to medal in back-to-back Olympics. India lead Great Britain 2-0 in the men’s hockey quarter-final.
Boxer Satish Kumar put up a valiant effort against against Uzebkistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, who is the reigning world and Asian champion but fell short as he lost the 0-5. This was the 32-year=old boxer’s first Olympic outing and he was also India’s first ever entrant in the men’s super heavy category. Earlier, USA Gymnastics announced Sunday that the six-time Olympic medalist has opted not to compete on floor, where she won gold in Rio de Janeiro and placed second in qualifying last week. Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in the finals, which are scheduled for Monday. Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 50m freestyle with an Olympic Record time of 21.07 and claimed his 4th gold at Tokyo Games. Over at the golf course final round has commenced and India’s Anirban Lahiri and Udyan Mane are nowhere in the top 10. In Equestrian, Fouaad Mirza has slipped to 22nd. Later in the day, PV Sindu has a chance to add another Olympic medal to go with her Rio silver medal when she takes on China’s He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match. India’s men’s hockey team will also take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals.
PV Sindhu after her bronze medal win: "It makes me feel really happy because I've worked hard for so many years. I had a lot of emotions going through me - should I be happy that I won bronze or sad that I lost the opportunity to play in the final? But overall, I had to close off my emotions for this one match and give it my best, my all and think about the emotions. I'm really happy and I think I've done really well. It's a proud moment getting a medal for my country."
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins first post-Bolt Olympic 100m gold. Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed Olympic gold in the men's 100m on Sunday, breaking retired Jamaican star Usain Bolt's 13-year hold on the blue riband event. Jacobs, 26, timed a European record of 9.80 seconds, with American Fred Kerley taking silver in 9.84sec in one of the most understated major 100m races in recent times. Canada's Andre de Grasse, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, repeated the feat in 9.89.
PV Sindhu Beats He Bingjiao to Win Bronze
PV Sindhu becomes only the second Indian and first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympic Games. She is also only the fourth woman in the history to win consecutive medals at the Olympics. She beat China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in 53 minutes to bag the bronze.
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - Tokyo Olympics, Badminton
Fantastic play from both players but Bingjiao stretches Sindhu towards her backhand and then sends the shuttle the other way to take the point. You can almost sense a momentum shift here as Sindhu gifts the next point to Bingjiao.
Sindhu leads 21-13, 8-7*
Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 1: (All timings are in IST)
Boxing
Men’s Super-Heavyweight Quarterfinals: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov, starts at 09:36 AM
Equestrian
Individual Eventing – Cross Country: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 04:15 AM
Golf
Men’s Individual – Round 4: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM
Hockey
Men’s Quarterfinals: India vs Great Britain, starts at 5:30 PM
Badminton
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao starts at 5:00 PM.
