CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#BiggBossOTT#PVSindhu
Home» News»Olympics»Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 11 Live Updates: Annu Rani Fails to Qualify, Sonam Malik Begins India's Wrestling Campaign
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 11 Live Updates: Annu Rani Fails to Qualify, Sonam Malik Begins India's Wrestling Campaign

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Day 11 Live Updates: Javelin thrower Annu Rani kick starts India's day at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, however, the men's hockey team's semifinal against Belgium hog all the limelight on day 11 of the quadrennial games.

News18.com | August 03, 2021, 06:49 IST
Annu Rani begins her Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, August 3

Event Highlights

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Day 11 Live Updates: The Men’s hockey semifinal between India and Belgium highlight day 11 of India’s Tokyo Olympics. Manpreet Singh and his men have got task at hand against Belgium, the world number two side. he Indian side booked their spot in the semi-final after defeating Great Britain by 3-1. Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh scored a goal each in the match. Belgium, on the other hand, managed a 3-1 victory against Spain to enter the semi-final. Belgium is currently the world champion and world No.1. Among other India specific events, javelin thrower Annu Rani begins her campaign and so does shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor. National record holder Annu Rani will be competing in her very first Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old burst onto the scene in 2014, breaking a national, which has bettered over the course of her career. Her current best and the Indian national record stands with a throw of 62.34 meters at the 2019 Federation Cup in Patiala. She has also won the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. India’s much awaited wrestling campaign also starts Tuesday. The 19-year-old Sonam will be first to take mat in the 62kg category, pitted against Mongolia’s Asian Championship silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Read More
Aug 03, 2021 06:49 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: It is time for the BIG hockey match! India take on world number two side Belgium in the men's hockey semifinal. Catch all the updates HERE

Aug 03, 2021 06:23 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Athletics

Annu needs a much better performance in her last throw to be in contention for qualification for the finals. She is down to 14th now.

Aug 03, 2021 06:17 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Athletics

Annu Rani throws 53.19m in her second throw. She finds herself on the 12th spot.

Aug 03, 2021 06:11 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Athletics

Two more throws left for Annu Rani, either she needs to breach the 63m mark or have to have a score which keeps her in the top 12, then only she'll qualify for the finals.

Aug 03, 2021 06:07 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics: Here's the list of all the events that are scheduled to take place today.

Aug 03, 2021 05:59 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Athletics

Annu Rani starts off with a weak throw of 50.35m.

Qualification Rule:

Qualifier need to throw at least 63.00m or at least 12 best performers advance to the Final

Aug 03, 2021 05:55 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Athletics

The women's javelin throw event has begun and India's Annu Rani is seventh on the start list.

Aug 03, 2021 05:25 (IST)

Simone Biles to Take Part in Beam Final

After pulling out of her first events with the "twisties", a disorientating mental block, Biles was included on the list of eight finalists for Tuesday's beam competition, her last chance to win gold at an Olympics she had been expected to dominate.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!" tweeted USA Gymnastics.

Aug 03, 2021 05:21 (IST)

Here's India's schedule of day 11 in full.

Aug 03, 2021 05:15 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. On day 11 of the Tokyo Games, the Indian men's hockey team's semifinla match hogs all the limelight. Indian athletes Tajinderpal Toor and Annu Rani will also aim for a shot at glory when they take the field. While Rani will be the first in action as she begins her campaign in the women’s javelin throw qualification. Toor will later compete for a place in the finals in the men’s shot put event.

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 11 Live Updates: Annu Rani Fails to Qualify, Sonam Malik Begins India's Wrestling Campaign
India's javelin thrower Annu Rani in action (AFP)

Here is India’s schedule on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

Athletics:

5:50 AM: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw Qualification Group A

3:45 AM: Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men’s shot put Qualification Group A

Hockey:

7:00 AM: India vs Belgium in men’s semifinal:

Wrestling:

8:30 AM: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women’s 62kg

If Sonam qualifies, then she will compete in the Women’s freestyle 62 Kg semi-final. Match will start at 2:45 PM.

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News