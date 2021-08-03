Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 11 Live Updates: Annu Rani Fails to Qualify, Sonam Malik Begins India's Wrestling Campaign

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Day 11 Live Updates: The Men’s hockey semifinal between India and Belgium highlight day 11 of India’s Tokyo Olympics. Manpreet Singh and his men have got task at hand against Belgium, the world number two side. he Indian side booked their spot in the semi-final after defeating Great Britain by 3-1. Dilpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Gurjant Singh scored a goal each in the match. Belgium, on the other hand, managed a 3-1 victory against Spain to enter the semi-final. Belgium is currently the world champion and world No.1. Among other India specific events, javelin thrower Annu Rani begins her campaign and so does shot putter Tajinder Pal Toor. National record holder Annu Rani will be competing in her very first Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old burst onto the scene in 2014, breaking a national, which has bettered over the course of her career. Her current best and the Indian national record stands with a throw of 62.34 meters at the 2019 Federation Cup in Patiala. She has also won the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. India’s much awaited wrestling campaign also starts Tuesday. The 19-year-old Sonam will be first to take mat in the 62kg category, pitted against Mongolia’s Asian Championship silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.
Simone Biles to Take Part in Beam Final
After pulling out of her first events with the "twisties", a disorientating mental block, Biles was included on the list of eight finalists for Tuesday's beam competition, her last chance to win gold at an Olympics she had been expected to dominate.
"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!" tweeted USA Gymnastics.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. On day 11 of the Tokyo Games, the Indian men's hockey team's semifinla match hogs all the limelight. Indian athletes Tajinderpal Toor and Annu Rani will also aim for a shot at glory when they take the field. While Rani will be the first in action as she begins her campaign in the women’s javelin throw qualification. Toor will later compete for a place in the finals in the men’s shot put event.
Here is India’s schedule on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:
Athletics:
5:50 AM: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw Qualification Group A
3:45 AM: Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men’s shot put Qualification Group A
Hockey:
7:00 AM: India vs Belgium in men’s semifinal:
Wrestling:
8:30 AM: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women’s 62kg
If Sonam qualifies, then she will compete in the Women’s freestyle 62 Kg semi-final. Match will start at 2:45 PM.
