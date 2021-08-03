Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 11 Live Updates: Annu Rani Fails to Qualify, Sonam Malik Begins India's Wrestling Campaign

Here is India’s schedule on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

Athletics:

5:50 AM: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw Qualification Group A

3:45 AM: Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men’s shot put Qualification Group A

Hockey:

7:00 AM: India vs Belgium in men’s semifinal:

Wrestling:

8:30 AM: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women’s 62kg

If Sonam qualifies, then she will compete in the Women’s freestyle 62 Kg semi-final. Match will start at 2:45 PM.

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

