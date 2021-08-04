Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 12 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in Action, Lovlina Borgohain, Wrestlers to Feature Later in the Day

However, the Indian fans will be hoping for a turnaround on Day 12, August 4. The day will begin with a high stake semifinal game against the mighty Argentina. While the task appears to be tough, the team will be hoping to repeat their charismatic quarter-final performance against Australia.

Here are the events of Day 12 (August 4) of Tokyo Olympics 2020 where Indian athletes will be participating.

Golf

Women’s Individual Event – Round 1- Aditi Ashok, starts at 5:55 AM (IST)

Athletics

Men’s Javelin throw- Group A qualifying round- Neeraj Chopra, event starts at 5:35 AM (IST)

Men’s Javelin throw- Group B qualifying round- Shivpal Singh, event starts at 07: 05 AM (IST)

Wrestling

Men’s freestyle 57 kg- 1/8 Finals- Ravi Kumar Dahiya event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)

Women’s freestyle 57kg- 1/8 Finals- Anshu Malik, event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)

Men’s freestyle 86kg- 1/8 finals- Deepak Punia, event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)

Boxing

Women’s 69kg semifinal- Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey), event begins at 11:00 AM

Hockey

Women’s tournament semifinal- India Vs Argentina, Match begins at 3:30 PM (IST)

Where to watch?

Fans can catch the live action on TV on the Sony Sports Network and India events also on the Door Darshan network. The Olympics evens are also available for online streaming on the SonyLiv app.

