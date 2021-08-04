Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 12 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in Action, Lovlina Borgohain, Wrestlers to Feature Later in the Day

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Day 12 Live Updates: India’s best bet at athletics medal, Neeraj Chopra begins his Olympic journey as he take part in the javelin throw qualification round to start India’s day. Later on, golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar also take field. Faurther in the day, three wrestlers, Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia take part in theri respective round one matches before Lovlina Borgohain face reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics. India’s day 12 comes to an end with the blockbuster clash between the women’s hockey team and Argentina in the semifinals.
Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics brought only negative news for the Indian contingent. In the women’s Javelin throw event, India’s Annu Rani finished 14th out of 15 in the Group A qualifying stage. Wrestler Sonam Malik also crashed out of the race to podium finished after suffering a defeat in the bout against Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the round of 16 of the women’s 62kg freestyle category.
Before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra was asked how was he handling the pressure and the expectations, this is what he had answered...
“I could handle pressure well during the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. But the Olympics is altogether another level. I am trying not to take any pressure."
Tokyo Olympics Live: Athletics
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is shouldering India’s medal hopes in Athletics with the 23-year-old Chopra, currently ranked fourth in the world, being short on preparations, having competed in only one top-class international event in the run-up to the Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the 11th day of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Indians were in action across four disciplines - javelin throw (women), hockey (men), wrestling (women), and shot put (men). Here's a recap for you...
However, the Indian fans will be hoping for a turnaround on Day 12, August 4. The day will begin with a high stake semifinal game against the mighty Argentina. While the task appears to be tough, the team will be hoping to repeat their charismatic quarter-final performance against Australia.
Here are the events of Day 12 (August 4) of Tokyo Olympics 2020 where Indian athletes will be participating.
Golf
Women’s Individual Event – Round 1- Aditi Ashok, starts at 5:55 AM (IST)
Athletics
Men’s Javelin throw- Group A qualifying round- Neeraj Chopra, event starts at 5:35 AM (IST)
Men’s Javelin throw- Group B qualifying round- Shivpal Singh, event starts at 07: 05 AM (IST)
Wrestling
Men’s freestyle 57 kg- 1/8 Finals- Ravi Kumar Dahiya event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)
Women’s freestyle 57kg- 1/8 Finals- Anshu Malik, event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)
Men’s freestyle 86kg- 1/8 finals- Deepak Punia, event starts at 02:45 PM (IST)
Boxing
Women’s 69kg semifinal- Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey), event begins at 11:00 AM
Hockey
Women’s tournament semifinal- India Vs Argentina, Match begins at 3:30 PM (IST)
Where to watch?
Fans can catch the live action on TV on the Sony Sports Network and India events also on the Door Darshan network. The Olympics evens are also available for online streaming on the SonyLiv app.
