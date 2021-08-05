Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 13: Anshu Malik Begins Repachage; Ravi Dahiya in Gold Medal Bout

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates, Day 13: Day 12 was a largely positive one for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics. First, golfer Aditi Ashok advanced to the next round by securing the second spot in the first round. Then Neeraj Chopra cruised to the finals of the men’s javelin throw event. Chopra topped the qualification round overall with an 86.65m throw. Though boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost her semi-final match in the women’s 69kg category, she did add a bronze medal to India’s medal tally. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya also marched to the 57kg freestyle final, where he will be vying for gold. At one point in the semifinal game, Dahiya was in deep waters against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev, but made a spectacular comeback to book his place in the gold medal match. Now Dahiya will be eyeing a gold medal with a win in the final on August 5.
However, his fellow wrestler Deepak Punia failed to cement his place in the final of 86kg category but he still has a chance to secure a bronze medal. Anshu Malik’s chance for medal was also alive as he went through to the repechage round.
Tokyo Olympics live updates: So, what to look forward to? Lots!!! -- Ravi Kumar Dahiya marched to the 57kg freestyle final and will be eying a gold medal. Indian men have one of the biggest game of their career when they take on Germany for a bronze medal -- if they win, it could be India's first since 1980 Moscow games. Also, starting her campaign would be No.1 seed Vinesh Phogat in Women’s freestyle 53kg. Deepak Punia will be in bronze medal action in Men’s freestyle 86 kg while Anshu Malik will start her repachage round in Women’s 57kg Freestyle. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will in action at the golf course, with Ashok in the Top 3 currently.
Tokyo Olympics live updates: Germany’s Florian Wellbrock added a gold medal in marathon swimming to his bronze medal at the pool, romping to a dominant win in the men’s 10-kilometer race at Tokyo Bay on Thursday. Wellbrock sprinted out to an early lead and was up front most of the way on another sweltering morning in Japan's capital city. The stifling conditions apparently got to France’s David Aubry, who dropped out of the race with about 3 kilometers remaining and was carried off the deck on a stretcher. There was no immediate word on his condition. Britain’s Hector Pardoe also failed to finish. The 23-year-old Wellbrock pulled away on the final lap to win by a dominating 25.3 seconds, finishing in 1 hour, 48 minutes, 33.7 seconds. It was by far the largest margin of victory in the history of Olympic marathon swimming, which was added to the program at the 2008 Beijing Games. Wellbrock also won a bronze in the 1,500-meter freestyle on the last day of swimming at the pool. The silver went to Hungary’s Kristof Rasovsky in 1:48.59.0, while Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri picked up the bronze in 1:49.01.1. The Italian was silver medalist in the 800 freestyle at the pool.
Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team was beaten by Argentina in the semifinal game 2-1 and will now be competing for the bronze medal.
Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics’ Day 13 (August 5) where Indian athletes will be participating.
Athletics
Men’s 20km walk- Final- Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla, starts at 1:00 PM
Golf
Women’s Individual- Round 2 – Aditi Ashok, starts 4:00 AM
Women’s Individual- Round 2 – Diksha Dagar, starts at 5.44 AM
Hockey
Men’s tournament- Bronze Medal Match- India vs Germany, starts 7:00 AM
Wrestling
Women’s 57kg Freestyle – Repechage – Anshu Malik, at 7.37 AM
Women’s freestyle 53kg – 1/8 finals – Vinesh Phogat, at 8:00 AM
Women’s freestyle 53kg – Quarter-final – Vinesh Phogat, if she qualifies, at 8.56 AM
Women’s freestyle 53kg – semi-final – Vinesh Phogat, if she qualifies, at 3.25 PM
Men’s freestyle 57kg – Final – Ravi Kumar Dahiya, at 4:20PM
Men’s freestyle 86 kg- Bronze Medal Match- Deepak Punia, starts 4:40 PM
Women’s 57kg Freestyle – Bronze Medal Match – Anshu Malik, if she qualifies, at 5.35 PM
Where to watch?
All the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is available on TV on the Sony Sports Network. Events featuring Indian athletes will also be telecasted on the Doordarshan Network. The Olympics events can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.
