Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 13: Anshu Malik Begins Repachage; Ravi Dahiya in Gold Medal Bout

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team was beaten by Argentina in the semifinal game 2-1 and will now be competing for the bronze medal.

Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics’ Day 13 (August 5) where Indian athletes will be participating.

Athletics

Men’s 20km walk- Final- Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla, starts at 1:00 PM

Golf

Women’s Individual- Round 2 – Aditi Ashok, starts 4:00 AM

Women’s Individual- Round 2 – Diksha Dagar, starts at 5.44 AM

Hockey

Men’s tournament- Bronze Medal Match- India vs Germany, starts 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Women’s 57kg Freestyle – Repechage – Anshu Malik, at 7.37 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg – 1/8 finals – Vinesh Phogat, at 8:00 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg – Quarter-final – Vinesh Phogat, if she qualifies, at 8.56 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg – semi-final – Vinesh Phogat, if she qualifies, at 3.25 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg – Final – Ravi Kumar Dahiya, at 4:20PM

Men’s freestyle 86 kg- Bronze Medal Match- Deepak Punia, starts 4:40 PM

Women’s 57kg Freestyle – Bronze Medal Match – Anshu Malik, if she qualifies, at 5.35 PM

Where to watch?

All the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is available on TV on the Sony Sports Network. Events featuring Indian athletes will also be telecasted on the Doordarshan Network. The Olympics events can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

