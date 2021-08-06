Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 14: Medal Favourite Bajrang Punia Begins Campaign; Race Walker Gurpreet Fails to Finish

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates, Day 14: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day 14 of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Golfer Aditi Ashok will start Round 3 tied second while Bajrang Punia will begin his campaign in men’s 65 kg today. But, the biggest event for the day will be India vs Great Britain in women’s hockey for the bronze medal. In Athletics, Gurpreet Singh will be in action in 50km race walk, while Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat will be in action in 20km race walk. Later in the day, Men’s 4x400m Relay will compete in Round 1, Heat 2. The team consists of Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia, Pandi Naganathan, Nirmal Tom Noah and Anas Muhammed Yahiya. Wrestler Seema Bisla starts her campaign in women’s 50kg freestyle.
Day 13 was a mixed bag for India with the men’s hockey team ending India’s medal drought with a 5-4 win over Germany in the bronze medal match while writer Ravi Dahiya claimed silver in the men’s 57 kg freestyle, losing in the final. Deepak Punia missed out on the bronze medal losing to San Mario’s Amine Myles in the dying moments of the game, The big shock of the day was ousted No.1 seed and India’s strongest medal contender Vinesh Phogar losing and getting knocked out of the women’s 53 kg freestyle.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: The first bit action on Day 15 started quite early, and has already finished. 50km race walk, one of the most gruelling Athletics discipline. India's Gurpreet Singh has failed to finish. Gold goes to Dawid Tomala of Poland finishing with a time of 3:50:08. Silver to Germany's Jonathan Hilbert and bronze to Evan Dunfee of Canada.
Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics’ Day 14 (August 6) where Indian athletes will be participating
Wrestling
Women’s 50kg Freestyle 1/8 Final - Seema Bisla, at 8:07 AM
Men’s 65kg Freestyle 1/8 Final - Bajrang Punia, at 8:49 AM
Women’s 50kg Freestyle Quarter-final - Seema Bisla, if she qualifies, at 8:56 AM
Men’s 65kg Freestyle Quarter-final - Bajrang Punia, if he qualifies, at 9:17 AM
Men’s 65kg Freestyle Semi-final - Bajrang Punia, if he qualifies, at 2:52 PM
Women’s 50kg Freestyle Semi-final - Seema Bisla, if she qualifies, at 3:13 PM
Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics' Day 14 (August 6) where Indian athletes will be participating.
Athletics
Men’s 50km Race Walk Final - Gurpreet Singh, starts at 2:00 AM
Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat, starts at 1:00 PM
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Heat 2 - Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia, Pandi Naganathan, Nirmal Tom Noah and Anas Muhammed Yahiya, starts at 5:07 PM
Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics’ Day 14 (August 6) where Indian athletes will be participating.
Athletics
Men’s 50km Race Walk Final – Gurpreet Singh, starts at 2:00 AM
Women’s 20km Race Walk Final – Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat, starts at 1:00 PM
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Heat 2 – Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia, Pandi Naganathan, Nirmal Tom Noah and Anas Muhammed Yahiya, starts at 5:07 PM
Golf
Women’s Round 3 – Diksha Dagar, starts at 5:29 AM
Women’s Round 3 – Aditi Ashok, starts at 5:48 AM
Hockey
Women’s Bronze Medal Match – India vs Great Britain, starts at 7:00 AM
Wrestling
Women’s 50kg Freestyle 1/8 Final – Seema Bisla, at 8:07 AM
Men’s 65kg Freestyle 1/8 Final – Bajrang Punia, at 8:49 AM
Women’s 50kg Freestyle Quarter-final – Seema Bisla, if she qualifies, at 8:56 AM
Men’s 65kg Freestyle Quarter-final – Bajrang Punia, if he qualifies, at 9:17 AM
Men’s 65kg Freestyle Semi-final – Bajrang Punia, if he qualifies, at 2:52 PM
Women’s 50kg Freestyle Semi-final – Seema Bisla, if she qualifies, at 3:13 PM
Where to watch?
All the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is available on TV on the Sony Sports Network. Events featuring Indian athletes will also be telecasted on the Doordarshan Network. The Olympics events can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.
