Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 14: Medal Favourite Bajrang Punia Begins Campaign; Race Walker Gurpreet Fails to Finish

Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics’ Day 14 (August 6) where Indian athletes will be participating.

Athletics

Men’s 50km Race Walk Final – Gurpreet Singh, starts at 2:00 AM

Women’s 20km Race Walk Final – Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat, starts at 1:00 PM

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Heat 2 – Amoj Jacob, Rajiv Arokia, Pandi Naganathan, Nirmal Tom Noah and Anas Muhammed Yahiya, starts at 5:07 PM

Golf

Women’s Round 3 – Diksha Dagar, starts at 5:29 AM

Women’s Round 3 – Aditi Ashok, starts at 5:48 AM

Hockey

Women’s Bronze Medal Match – India vs Great Britain, starts at 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Women’s 50kg Freestyle 1/8 Final – Seema Bisla, at 8:07 AM

Men’s 65kg Freestyle 1/8 Final – Bajrang Punia, at 8:49 AM

Women’s 50kg Freestyle Quarter-final – Seema Bisla, if she qualifies, at 8:56 AM

Men’s 65kg Freestyle Quarter-final – Bajrang Punia, if he qualifies, at 9:17 AM

Men’s 65kg Freestyle Semi-final – Bajrang Punia, if he qualifies, at 2:52 PM

Women’s 50kg Freestyle Semi-final – Seema Bisla, if she qualifies, at 3:13 PM

Where to watch?

All the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is available on TV on the Sony Sports Network. Events featuring Indian athletes will also be telecasted on the Doordarshan Network. The Olympics events can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

