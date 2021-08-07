LIVE NOW auto-refresh LIVE NOW

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 15: Final Day of India's Campaign; Aditi Ashok, Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra in Medal Contention Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates, Day 15: Hello and welcome to Day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic game and this will the last of Indian action and what a line-up we have. August 7, 2021 could very well be a red-letter day for India Olympics with three model prospects in the fray News18.com | August 07, 2021, 05:45 IST