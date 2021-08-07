Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 15: Final Day of India's Campaign; Aditi Ashok, Bajrang Punia and Neeraj Chopra in Medal Contention

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates, Day 15: Hello and welcome to Day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic game and this will the last of Indian action and what a line-up we have. August 7, 2021 could very well be a red-letter day for India Olympics with three model prospects in the fray — solid ones at that too. The sensational Aditi Ashok, ranked 200th in women’s golf, is in silver medal contention heading into the final round off women’s individual strokeplay. Then we have Bajrang Punia waiting for the winner of repachage round in the men’s 65kg in the bronze medal match.
And to top it off, India’s brightest medal prospect, Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw final. Only four throwers have a personal best more than that of Neeraj in the final and the Indian athlete topped the qualification raising hopes of an Indian medal – that could very well be a gold.
Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics’ Day 15 (August 7) where Indian athletes will be participating.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Peres Jepchirchir (KEN) wins the women's marathon. Jepchirchir, who won the 2020 World Half Marathon Championship, found an extra gear with six kilometers to go as she pulled away from her compatriot Brigid Kosgei and Molly Seidel (USA), and now comes acrossed the finish line with a time of 2:27:20 to win marathon gold! And it's a one-two finish for Kenya, as Jepchirchir is joined 16 seconds later by Kosgei, who takes silver, with Seidel winning bronze. An outstanding performance by all three women (all of whom finished with season best times), who managed the race perfectly and split away from the main group at the exact right time to ensure they finished on the podium.
Tokyo Olympics Live: Golf -- Aditi Ashok, who started with 2 shot cushion over her nearest competitor has completed the first two holes with a par score. Kristine Pedersen and Lydia Ko, just one shot behind at joint third. Aditi is under-12. Leader Nelly Korda has taken a four-shot lead over Ashok and looks more or less to take the gold
Golf
Women’s Individual Round 4 — Diksha Dagar, starts at 4:17 AM
Women’s Individual Round 4 — Aditi Ashok, starts at 4:48 AM
Wrestling
Men’s 65kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match — Bajrang Punia, at 3:55 PM
Athletics
Men’s Javelin Throw final — Neeraj Chopra, starts at 04:30 PM
Where to watch?
Indian sports fans can catch all the live action of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony Sports Networks. Further, events featuring Indian athletes will also be aired on the Doordarshan Network. Olympics 2020 events can also be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.
