On the final day, August 8, after conducting a few remaining events the closing ceremony will take place. The cultural events in the closing ceremony will be centred around the theme ‘worlds we share’ that symbolises the fact that each one of us inhabits our own world.

The artistic performance will show the culture of the host nation Japan, and the host of Olympics 2024- France. One of the major highlights of the closing ceremony will be the Antwerp Ceremony – a tradition that has been continued in all the closing ceremony events since Antwerp 1920 Summer Games. It symbolises the official passing of the torch from the current host to the next host.

When will the Olympic closing ceremony start?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 closing ceremony will start at 4:30 PM (IST) on August 8, 2021.

Where to Watch the Tokyo Olympic 2020 closing ceremony live?

The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network in India. Additionally, it will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here