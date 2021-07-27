Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary in Qualification Stage 2 Action, Indian Men's Hockey Team Face Spain

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates: A mixed to the day for India as the pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary advance to the second qualification stage of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event as the number on ranked team while the pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crash out after finishing 17th position. Indian men’s hockey team will be in action today against Spain in their Pool A Match while the Indian badminton men’s doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play their round three match later in the day. There’s more shooting action in store for us as the pairs of Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil take part in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. Sharth Kamal who scripted history by becoming the first Indian male table tennis player to reach round three at the Olympics will also be in action later in the day.
Bit, what’s in store for us on Day 5? Here’s a look at India’s schedule for July 27.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey
The Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh drives the ball into the box with pace but it evades all outfield players as the Spanish keeper sticks out a leg and pushes the ball out to safety.
India have started the game well, but Spain are comfortable sitting back in defence...
Tokyo 2020: Bermuda's Flora Duffy Wins Triathlon Gold
Flora Duffy has won the Olympic women's triathlon, earning Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.
Duffy is a two-time former world triathlon series champion. She's competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.
The start of the race was delayed 15 minutes because of storm conditions around Tokyo Bay. Duffy pumped her arms over her head as she finished the swimming, cycling and running course in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes.
The 33-year-old Duffy had never finished higher than eighth in her previous three Olympic triathlons. Bermuda hadn’t won a medal at the Olympics since boxer Clarence Hill’s bronze in heavyweight boxing in Montreal.
Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal and American Katie Zaferes won bronze.
Olympics Live Updates - Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team. here's how the qualification format for this new event at the Olympics work.
Format
- 1stqualification round: three series of 10-shots by each team member
- 2ndqualification round: top eight pairs of 1stround to shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member
- Medal rounds:
o Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)
o Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)
- Finals Scoring:
o Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie
o First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins
Tokyo Olympics Live: Shooting
The pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chadhary are off to a sensational start on the other hand, they top the charts at the end of series one. While Saurabh accumulated 98 points, Manu hit 97
Saurabh's 1st set - 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10
Manu's 1st set - 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9
We Were There for Professional Help to Manu Bhaker But No One Approached: Gun Manufacturer
On Monday, a day after India’s pistol shooter Manu Bhaker developed a technical snag in her weapon during the women’s 10m air pistol competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday — which put paid to her hopes of qualifying for the finals — the manufacturer of the gun said that his outlet was close at hand and still no one approached him from the Indian camp for help.
Tokyo Olympics Live:
after a disappointing outing in the singles events, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker, Saurabh chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal would all hope for a better performance. These three shooters along with Abhishek Verma take part in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary is one team while Yashaswini and Abhisek is the other.
When and Where to Watch
Shooting
5.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma
6.15 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – if they qualify
7.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Rounds – if they qualify
9.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil
10.30 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – if they qualify
11.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds – if they qualify
Hockey
7.30 am: India Men vs Spain (Pool A)
Badminton
8.30 am: Men’s Doubles Group Stage – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
Table Tennis
8.30 am: Men’s Singles Round 3 – Achanta Sharath Kamal
Sailing
8.35 am: Women’s Laser Radial Race 5 and 6 – Nethra Kumanan
8.45 am: Men’s Laser Race 4, 5 and 6 – Vishnu Saravanan
11.20 am: 49er Men Race 1, 2 and 3 – KC Ganpathy and Varun Thakkar
Boxing
10.57 am: Round of 16, Women’s 69kg – Lovlina Borgohain
