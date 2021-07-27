Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary in Qualification Stage 2 Action, Indian Men's Hockey Team Face Spain

When and Where to Watch

Fans can watch the live telecast of Tokyo Games 2020 on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. Along with this, Doordarshan will also telecast the live coverage of Summer Games on its network. People can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV.

Shooting

5.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma

6.15 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – if they qualify

7.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Rounds – if they qualify

9.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil

10.30 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – if they qualify

11.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds – if they qualify

Hockey

7.30 am: India Men vs Spain (Pool A)

Badminton

8.30 am: Men’s Doubles Group Stage – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

Table Tennis

8.30 am: Men’s Singles Round 3 – Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sailing

8.35 am: Women’s Laser Radial Race 5 and 6 – Nethra Kumanan

8.45 am: Men’s Laser Race 4, 5 and 6 – Vishnu Saravanan

11.20 am: 49er Men Race 1, 2 and 3 – KC Ganpathy and Varun Thakkar

Boxing

10.57 am: Round of 16, Women’s 69kg – Lovlina Borgohain

