Home» News»Olympics»Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary in Qualification Stage 2 Action, Indian Men's Hockey Team Face Spain
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary in Qualification Stage 2 Action, Indian Men's Hockey Team Face Spain

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates: The pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chadhary has qualified for the second stage of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event while the team of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crashed out.

News18.com | July 27, 2021, 06:37 IST
Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary will be in mixed team event on Tuesday. (NRAI Photo)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates: A mixed to the day for India as the pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary advance to the second qualification stage of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event as the number on ranked team while the pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crash out after finishing 17th position. Indian men’s hockey team will be in action today against Spain in their Pool A Match while the Indian badminton men’s  doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play their round three match later in the day. There’s more shooting action in store for us as the pairs of Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil take part in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. Sharth Kamal who scripted history by becoming the first Indian male table tennis player to reach round three at the Olympics will also be in action later in the day.

TOKYO 2020 – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Bit, what’s in store for us on Day 5? Here’s a look at India’s schedule for July 27.

Jul 27, 2021 06:37 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh drives the ball into the box with pace but it evades all outfield players as the Spanish keeper sticks out a leg and pushes the ball out to safety.

India have started the game well, but Spain are comfortable sitting back in defence...

Jul 27, 2021 06:34 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Shooting

Manu gets 92 in her first series while Saurabh hits 96.

Manu's 1st series: 9, 9, 10, 10, 9, 8, 10, 10, 9, 8
Saurabh's 1st series: 10, 9, 9, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10 , 10

Jul 27, 2021 06:27 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team are out on the turf to face Spain!

Here's how Pool A stands at the moment...  

Jul 27, 2021 06:25 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Shooting

Qualification Stage 2 action is underway! While Manu Starts with a 9, Saurabh hits a 10!

Jul 27, 2021 06:18 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: Shooting

The 10m Air Pistol Mixed team second qualification stage is about to begin. The 1st and 2nd teams qualify to the Gold Medal Match. The 3rd and 4th qualify to the Bronze Medal Match

Jul 27, 2021 06:10 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Shooting

The stage 2 qualification of for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event start in another 10 minutes or so according to the schedule. Apart from India, ROC, two Chinese teams, Ukraine, Serbia, Australia and the Iranian pair have qualified for the second stage.

Jul 27, 2021 06:09 (IST)

Tokyo 2020: Bermuda's Flora Duffy Wins Triathlon Gold

Flora Duffy has won the Olympic women's triathlon, earning Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.

Duffy is a two-time former world triathlon series champion. She's competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.

The start of the race was delayed 15 minutes because of storm conditions around Tokyo Bay. Duffy pumped her arms over her head as she finished the swimming, cycling and running course in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes.

The 33-year-old Duffy had never finished higher than eighth in her previous three Olympic triathlons. Bermuda hadn’t won a medal at the Olympics since boxer Clarence Hill’s bronze in heavyweight boxing in Montreal.

Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal and American Katie Zaferes won bronze.

Jul 27, 2021 06:08 (IST)

Olympics Live Updates - Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team. here's how the qualification format for this new event at the Olympics work. 

Format

-      1stqualification round: three series of 10-shots by each team member

-      2ndqualification round: top eight pairs of 1stround to shoot two series of 10-shots by each team member

-      Medal rounds: 

o  Bronze medal match- Team 3 (2ndround) v Team 4 (2ndround)

o  Gold medal match- Team 1 (2ndround) v Team 2 (2ndround)

-      Finals Scoring: 

o  Team with a higher combined score of single shots fired by each team member on command gets two points with one point for a tie

o  First team to 16 points with a difference of two wins

Jul 27, 2021 06:05 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey

The Indian men's hockey team take on Spain in their third match of Pool A. 

They had beaten New Zealand but were beaten comprehensively by Australia.

Here's the starting XI for India - 

Jul 27, 2021 06:04 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Shooting

Mixed start to the day for India then as the pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary advance to the second qualification stage as the number 1 one team while the pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma crash out after finishing in the 17th place.

Jul 27, 2021 05:58 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Shooting

Meanwhile, things are looking tough for the pair of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma, they are in their third series and currently in the 15th position. Only top 8 teams advance to qualification stage 2.

Jul 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: Shooting

Manu hits 94 in her second series. However, Manu and Saurabh continue to hold on to their number one position in the points table.

Jul 27, 2021 05:52 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Shooting

A perfect second series for Saurabh Chaudhary, he got 100 out of 100 there. 

Jul 27, 2021 05:50 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Shooting

A great second series for Saurabh, a 10 on 10 for the young shooter here!

Jul 27, 2021 05:47 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Shooting

The pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chadhary are off to a sensational start on the other hand, they top the charts at the end of series one. While Saurabh accumulated 98 points, Manu hit 97

Saurabh's 1st set - 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10, 10

Manu's 1st set - 10, 10, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 9

Jul 27, 2021 05:46 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team -- Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal with 92 and 95 in their first series. Verma had a shocking 7 in his third shot and a 8 in the fifth. Deswal shot 5 10s and 5 9s

Jul 27, 2021 05:45 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Shooting
Not a great start for the Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma pair as they could only hit 95 and 92 respectively after the first set.

Jul 27, 2021 05:31 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Shooting

The pair of Manu Bhaker (Bib no. 1471) and Saurabh Chaudhary (Bib no. 1483) start from firing point 27 and 28 while Yashaswini (Bib no. 1473) and Abhishek Verma (Bib no. 1485) start from firing point 33 and 34 respectively.

Jul 27, 2021 05:20 (IST)

We Were There for Professional Help to Manu Bhaker But No One Approached: Gun Manufacturer

On Monday, a day after India’s pistol shooter Manu Bhaker developed a technical snag in her weapon during the women’s 10m air pistol competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday — which put paid to her hopes of qualifying for the finals — the manufacturer of the gun said that his outlet was close at hand and still no one approached him from the Indian camp for help.

Jul 27, 2021 05:18 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live:
after a disappointing outing in the singles events, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker, Saurabh chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal would all hope for a better performance. These three shooters along with Abhishek Verma take part in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary is one team while Yashaswini and Abhisek is the other.

Jul 27, 2021 05:15 (IST)

Here's what we have in store for us today

Jul 27, 2021 05:11 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of Tokyo Olympics. On Tuesday, Indian shooters like Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Yashaswini Deswal would all look for a better outing when they take field. 

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary in Qualification Stage 2 Action, Indian Men's Hockey Team Face Spain
Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary will be in mixed team event on Tuesday. (NRAI Photo)

When and Where to Watch 

Fans can watch the live telecast of Tokyo Games 2020 on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. Along with this, Doordarshan will also telecast the live coverage of Summer Games on its network. People can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV.

Shooting

5.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary and Yashaswini Deswal-Abhishek Verma

6.15 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – if they qualify

7.30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Medal Rounds – if they qualify

9.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 – Elavenil Valarivan-Divyansh Panwar and Deepak Kumar-Anjum Moudgil

10.30 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2 – if they qualify

11.45 am: 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds – if they qualify

Hockey

7.30 am: India Men vs Spain (Pool A)

Badminton

8.30 am: Men’s Doubles Group Stage – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

Table Tennis

8.30 am: Men’s Singles Round 3 – Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sailing

8.35 am: Women’s Laser Radial Race 5 and 6 – Nethra Kumanan

8.45 am: Men’s Laser Race 4, 5 and 6 – Vishnu Saravanan

11.20 am: 49er Men Race 1, 2 and 3 – KC Ganpathy and Varun Thakkar

Boxing

10.57 am: Round of 16, Women’s 69kg – Lovlina Borgohain

