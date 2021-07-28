Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Live Updates: Women's Hockey Team Face Great Britain; PV Sindhu and Archers in Action

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 were secured by Sony Pictures Networks. Fans can watch the events live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 channels. Apart from that, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also broadcast the events on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

Sports enthusiasts can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV.

Here’s a look at India’s schedule for July 28: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Archery

Men’s individual — 1/32 eliminations

Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksi Hunbin, starts at 7:31 AM

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov, starts at 12:30 PM

Women’s individual — 1/32 eliminations

Deepika Kumari vs Bhu Karma, starts at 2:14 PM.

Badminton

Women’s singles, Group J match — P.V. Sindhu vs N.Y. Cheung, scheduled for 7:30 AM.

Men’s singles, Group D match –B. Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw, starts at 2:30 PM.

Boxing

Women’s middleweight Round of 16 –Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib, starts at 2:33 PM.

Hockey

India Women vs Great Britain (Pool A), starts at 6:30 AM.

Rowing

Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-finals –Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal, scheduled for 8:00 AM.

Sailing

Men’s Skiff — 49er — Race 02 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar), Followed by Race 03, Race 04, starts at 8:35 AM

