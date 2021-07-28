Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Live Updates: Women's Hockey Team Face Great Britain; PV Sindhu and Archers in Action

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Live Updates: Indian women's hockey team take on Great Britain as badminton star PV Sindhu and archers Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari are also in action.

News18.com | July 28, 2021, 05:39 IST
PV Sindhu

Event Highlights

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Live Updates: The women’s hockey team start the action for India as they go up against Great Britain in a women’s Pool A match. Tarundeep Rai takes on Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine and Pravin Jadhav facing Galsan Bazarzhapov of Russia Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination matches as Deepika Kumari goes up against Bhutan’s Bhu Karma in the Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination match. In Badminton, PV Sindhu faces NY Cheung of Hong Kong in the women’s singles Group J match as B Sai Praneeth faces M Caljouw of Netherlands in the men’s singles Group D. Boxer Pooja Rani goes up against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in women’s 75kg Round of 16 bout. In rowing, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh are in action in the men’s lightweight double sculls semi-final and the duo of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar are in action in the men’s skiff 49er sailing race.

Jul 28, 2021 05:39 (IST)

Rowers Train Hard

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh have been training hard for their men's lightweight double sculls semi-final, scheduled later today..

Jul 28, 2021 05:25 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 in 2021?

Have you wondered why the Olympics in 2021 is being called Tokyo 2020?

Jul 28, 2021 05:17 (IST)

Hello and Welcome to News18.com's Live Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu in action at Tokyo 2020 (AP)

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 were secured by Sony Pictures Networks. Fans can watch the events live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 channels. Apart from that, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also broadcast the events on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

Sports enthusiasts can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV.

Here’s a look at India’s schedule for July 28: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Archery

Men’s individual — 1/32 eliminations

  • Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksi Hunbin, starts at 7:31 AM
  • Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov, starts at 12:30 PM

Women’s individual — 1/32 eliminations

  • Deepika Kumari vs Bhu Karma, starts at 2:14 PM.

Badminton

Women’s singles, Group J match — P.V. Sindhu vs N.Y. Cheung, scheduled for 7:30 AM.

Men’s singles, Group D match –B. Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw, starts at 2:30 PM.

Boxing

Women’s middleweight Round of 16 –Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib, starts at 2:33 PM.

Hockey

India Women vs Great Britain (Pool A), starts at 6:30 AM.

Rowing

Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-finals –Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal, scheduled for 8:00 AM.

Sailing

Men’s Skiff — 49er — Race 02 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar), Followed by Race 03, Race 04, starts at 8:35 AM

