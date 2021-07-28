Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Live Updates: Women's Hockey Team Face Great Britain; PV Sindhu and Archers in Action

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 5 Live Updates: The women’s hockey team start the action for India as they go up against Great Britain in a women’s Pool A match. Tarundeep Rai takes on Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine and Pravin Jadhav facing Galsan Bazarzhapov of Russia Archery Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination matches as Deepika Kumari goes up against Bhutan’s Bhu Karma in the Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination match. In Badminton, PV Sindhu faces NY Cheung of Hong Kong in the women’s singles Group J match as B Sai Praneeth faces M Caljouw of Netherlands in the men’s singles Group D. Boxer Pooja Rani goes up against Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in women’s 75kg Round of 16 bout. In rowing, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh are in action in the men’s lightweight double sculls semi-final and the duo of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar are in action in the men’s skiff 49er sailing race.
Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?
The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 were secured by Sony Pictures Networks. Fans can watch the events live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 channels. Apart from that, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also broadcast the events on its network.
How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?
Sports enthusiasts can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV.
Here’s a look at India’s schedule for July 28: (Please note all timings are in IST)
Archery
Men’s individual — 1/32 eliminations
Women’s individual — 1/32 eliminations
Badminton
Women’s singles, Group J match — P.V. Sindhu vs N.Y. Cheung, scheduled for 7:30 AM.
Men’s singles, Group D match –B. Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw, starts at 2:30 PM.
Boxing
Women’s middleweight Round of 16 –Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib, starts at 2:33 PM.
Hockey
India Women vs Great Britain (Pool A), starts at 6:30 AM.
Rowing
Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-finals –Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal, scheduled for 8:00 AM.
Sailing
Men’s Skiff — 49er — Race 02 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar), Followed by Race 03, Race 04, starts at 8:35 AM
