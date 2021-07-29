CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Score And Updates: MC Mary Kom Exits in Pre-Quarters
Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Score And Updates: MC Mary Kom Exits in Pre-Quarters

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Updates: PV Sindhu booked her spot in the quartefinals with a comfortable 21-15, 21-13 win over Mia Blichfeldt of Demark, she could face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi next. Indian rowers Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat finished 11th in the Men's Double Sculls event.

News18.com | July 29, 2021, 16:40 IST
mc mary kom tokyo olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Updates: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom’s journey at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end today when she lost to Ingrit Victoria Valencia in her women’s flyweight pre-quarters.

India’s Satish Kumar has made a sparkling debut at Olympics after beating Ricardo Brown in men’s +91 kg category. He has qualified for the quarterfinals.

Swimmer Sajan Prakash finished second in heat two of 100m butterfly with a timing of 53.45.

Jul 29, 2021 16:40 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics - Tennis

Novak Djokovic has progressed to men's semis in singles tennis after breezing past Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0. He could face Germany's Alexander Zverev next.

Jul 29, 2021 16:22 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics - Swimming
Indian Prakash finishes second in his heat with a timing of 53.45s, but it looks like it won't be enough to take him into the semifinals. 

Jul 29, 2021 16:13 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics - Swimming
Till now it has been a disappointing performance by the Indians in Tokyo 2020. Let's see if Sajan Prakash can produce his best in men's 100m butterfly heat. 

Jul 29, 2021 16:05 (IST)

Tokyo 2020. India Results, Sailing:  KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar ended at 16th in Race 5 before pulling off a seventh-place finish in the next to occupy 17th place out of 19 competitors with 76 net points. Vishnu Saravanan was at 23rd position overall out of 35 sailors in the laser event with 138 net points after finishing 27th and 23rd in Race 7 and 8.

Nethra Kumanan also continued her disappointing form as she was placed 31st with 176 net points out of 44 sailors in the women’s laser radial after finishing 22nd and 20th in the seventh and eighth races.

Jul 29, 2021 16:00 (IST)

Here's how the the bout turned out (Mary Kom: Blue | Ingrit Victoria: Red)

Jul 29, 2021 15:56 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics, Boxing: MC Mary Kom has lot her pre-quarterfinals bout 2-3 against Ingrit Valencia Victoria to exit in quarters

Jul 29, 2021 15:52 (IST)

Here's how the points were awarded (Mary Kom - Blue, Ingrit - Red)

Jul 29, 2021 15:50 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: Excellent comeback from Mary Kom who has won a close second round 48-47

Jul 29, 2021 15:46 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: First round of Mary Kom (blue) vs Ingrit Victoria (red) is over. Here's how the judges have rated the two. The first round goes in favour of Victoria 49-46

Jul 29, 2021 15:41 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia Victoria is about to get underway

Jul 29, 2021 15:14 (IST)

Meanwhile, this happened earlier in the day, First round of men's individual stroke play was suspended on account of lightning!

Jul 29, 2021 15:11 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Paul O’Donovan teammate Fintan McCarthy win Ireland’s first gold medal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The duo won the lightweight men;s doubles sculls at the Sea Forest Waterway. 

Jul 29, 2021 14:00 (IST)

What's next for India today?: In boxing, the legendary Mary Kom will be in action against Ingrit Valencia Victoria of Colombia in women's flyweight round-of-16 clash. The bout is expected to start from 3:36 pm IST. Next up will be Sajan Prakash in men's 100m butterfly heats starting 4:16 pm IST.

Jul 29, 2021 13:34 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Latest, Women's Trap event:  Slovakian Zuzana Rehák-Štefečeková has won the gold medal while American Kayle Browning took silver and San Marino’s Alessandra Perilli secured bronze.

Jul 29, 2021 13:33 (IST)

Meanwhile, the sporting director of the German cycling federation Patrick Moster has been sent home for making racist remarks during Wednesday’s men’s Olympic road time trial. “The team leadership at the Olympic Games in Tokyo has decided that Patrick Moster cannot continue his work as national team leader cycling and will return to Germany,” the team said in a statement.

Jul 29, 2021 13:31 (IST)

Tokyo 2020, Men's Trap: Jiri Liptak of Czech Republic has won the gold after beating countryman David Kostelecky in a thrilling shootoff. world champion Matthew John Coward-Holley has won the bronze medal.

Jul 29, 2021 13:27 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Jess Fox of Australia has won the gold in women's canoe slalom. Great Britain's Franklin took the silver while German Herzog clinches bronze.

Jul 29, 2021 12:45 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: In the men's Lightweight sculls final B -- India's Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh have finished 11th - their best ever finish at the event.

Jul 29, 2021 12:28 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: All Australian track and field athletes are in the clear. This is the statement from Australian Olympic Committee: 

Members of the Australian track and field team in the Tokyo Olympic Village have been cleared to return to their regular routines after earlier isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure. The all-clear comes after three members of the team underwent PCR testing following a brief casual contact with a US track and field athlete who had tested positive to Covid 19. All three tested negative after undergoing a PCR Test this afternoon, while teammates remained in their rooms in line with AOC Covid protocols.

The three, who are all vaccinated, self-reported once they heard news of the US athlete testing positive late this morning. All daily tests of the trio in the Village had also returned negative results. All members of the Australian Team at the Tokyo Games are tested daily.

Fifty four (54) members of the track and field team (41 athletes and 13 officials) were later given permission to leave after spending a little over two hours in their rooms. The three team members tested this afternoon are now in isolation and will be tested daily. They will be allowed to resume training, subject to strict protocols that restricts their contact with others. At this stage all athletes are expected to compete as planned.

Jul 29, 2021 11:32 (IST)

Rahi Sarnobat's performance in Precision round

Jul 29, 2021 11:31 (IST)

Here's how Manu Bhaker performed in Precision

Jul 29, 2021 11:28 (IST)

Shooting - 25m Pistol women's qualification: India's Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have finished 5th and 25th respectively in the first qualification stage. The second stage (rapid) will be held tomorrow. 

Jul 29, 2021 11:24 (IST)

Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 suspended: Well, the first round today has been interrupted due to lightning  with players rushing to take shelter. The play will now resume on Friday morning. India's Anirban Lahiri is currently tied sixth after the end of his first round. The other Indian in the fray - Udayan Mane - is tied 30th and yet to complete his first round.

Jul 29, 2021 11:17 (IST)

Men's Hockey Pool A  Qualifications: So far, from Pool A, Australia and India are the only two teams to have made the quarters. Japan are theoretically still in contention despite their defeats in four matches with one ending in a draw. So there's a four-way battle between Spain, New Zealand, Argentina and Japan for two spots.Japan will take on India in their final pool match.

Jul 29, 2021 11:11 (IST)

Upset in Men's Hockey: South Africa have beaten Germany 4-3 in their fourth match of Pool B while Great Britain and Netherlands have played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. 

Jul 29, 2021 10:54 (IST)

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has announced that its players who would be winning the Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics would get Rs 3 crore special cash reward.

Jul 29, 2021 10:53 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: All 63 members of Australian track and field team are being tested for coronavirus. These are some nervy times for Australia with several members in their track and field team among top medal contendors. The athletics events start from Friday.

Jul 29, 2021 10:33 (IST)

BREAKING: Entire Australian Track and Field team in isolation as precautionary measure following positive covid testing of Kendricks.

“Members of Australia’s track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid positive finding with a member of the US track and field Team. Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic Team protocols,” Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed

Jul 29, 2021 09:51 (IST)

World Pole Vault Champion Withdraws From Olympics: American Sam Kendricks has tested positive for coronavirus and hence pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics. “The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority,” the USOPC said in a statement. “We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

Jul 29, 2021 09:46 (IST)

Diksha Dagar Qualifies For Tokyo: In a good news for Indian golf, Diksha has been reallocated a spot in women's golf at the ongoing Tokyo Games after the withdrawal of South African Paula Reto and Austria's subsequent refusal for reallocation.

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Score And Updates: MC Mary Kom Exits in Pre-Quarters
Mary Kom will be in action today (AP Photo)

PV Sindhu booked her spot in the badminton women’s singles quarterfinals with a win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. The Rio Olympics silver medallist won the contest 21-15, 21-13 in just 40 minutes. After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock against defending champions Argentina in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest. With this win, they have confirmed their quarterfinals spot as well. Earlier, Indian rowers, Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat finished 5th in their Men’s Double Sculls Final B which means they finish overall in the 11th place. Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s Tokyo Olympics journey also started today, the Indian is moved up to T8. -2 after Hole 7. Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat is also in action in the Women’s 25m pistol event. Rahi finished 7th in her relay in the precision round, the rapid round is yet to begin.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

India started off its Olympic campaign on a high note with Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the events. However, the days that followed have been tough for Indian athletes and fans. Many athletes ended up on the losing side and were eliminated from the race to the podium. On Wednesday, Boxer Pooja Rani (75KG) also showed the power of her punch and entered the quarterfinal round in her maiden Olympic Games. Meanwhile, archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez to book her place in the pre-quarters.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

So what’s in store for the Indian contingent on Day 7 of the Olympics games (All timings in IST)

ROWING

05:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final B — Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat

GOLF

5.22 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri

7.39 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Udayan Mane

SHOOTING

05:30 AM: Women’s 25m – Qualification — Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker

HOCKEY

06:00 AM: Men Team Pool A — India vs Argentina

BADMINTON

06:15 AM: Women’s Singles Round of 16 — PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

ARCHERY

07:31 AM: Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations — Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng

SAILING

08:35 AM: 49er Men’s Race 05 and 06 — KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

08:35 AM: Men’s Laser Race 07 and 08 — Vishnu Saravanan

08:45 AM: Women’s Laser Radial Race 07 and 08 — Nethra Kumanan

BOXING

8:48 AM: Men’s +91kg Round of 16 (Session 1 of Day) — Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown

3:36 PM: Women’s 51kg Round of 16 — Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

SWIMMING

04:16 PM — Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 — Sajan Prakash

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels along with broadcast on Doordarshan Network. The games will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

