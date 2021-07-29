Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Score And Updates: MC Mary Kom Exits in Pre-Quarters

PV Sindhu booked her spot in the badminton women’s singles quarterfinals with a win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. The Rio Olympics silver medallist won the contest 21-15, 21-13 in just 40 minutes. After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock against defending champions Argentina in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest. With this win, they have confirmed their quarterfinals spot as well. Earlier, Indian rowers, Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat finished 5th in their Men’s Double Sculls Final B which means they finish overall in the 11th place. Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s Tokyo Olympics journey also started today, the Indian is moved up to T8. -2 after Hole 7. Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat is also in action in the Women’s 25m pistol event. Rahi finished 7th in her relay in the precision round, the rapid round is yet to begin.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

India started off its Olympic campaign on a high note with Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the events. However, the days that followed have been tough for Indian athletes and fans. Many athletes ended up on the losing side and were eliminated from the race to the podium. On Wednesday, Boxer Pooja Rani (75KG) also showed the power of her punch and entered the quarterfinal round in her maiden Olympic Games. Meanwhile, archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez to book her place in the pre-quarters.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

So what’s in store for the Indian contingent on Day 7 of the Olympics games (All timings in IST)

ROWING

05:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final B — Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat

GOLF

5.22 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri

7.39 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Udayan Mane

SHOOTING

05:30 AM: Women’s 25m – Qualification — Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker

HOCKEY

06:00 AM: Men Team Pool A — India vs Argentina

BADMINTON

06:15 AM: Women’s Singles Round of 16 — PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

ARCHERY

07:31 AM: Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations — Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng

SAILING

08:35 AM: 49er Men’s Race 05 and 06 — KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

08:35 AM: Men’s Laser Race 07 and 08 — Vishnu Saravanan

08:45 AM: Women’s Laser Radial Race 07 and 08 — Nethra Kumanan

BOXING

8:48 AM: Men’s +91kg Round of 16 (Session 1 of Day) — Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown

3:36 PM: Women’s 51kg Round of 16 — Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

SWIMMING

04:16 PM — Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 — Sajan Prakash

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels along with broadcast on Doordarshan Network. The games will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here