Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Score And Updates: MC Mary Kom Exits in Pre-Quarters

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Updates: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom’s journey at the Tokyo Olympics came to an end today when she lost to Ingrit Victoria Valencia in her women’s flyweight pre-quarters.
India’s Satish Kumar has made a sparkling debut at Olympics after beating Ricardo Brown in men’s +91 kg category. He has qualified for the quarterfinals.
Swimmer Sajan Prakash finished second in heat two of 100m butterfly with a timing of 53.45.
Tokyo 2020. India Results, Sailing: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar ended at 16th in Race 5 before pulling off a seventh-place finish in the next to occupy 17th place out of 19 competitors with 76 net points. Vishnu Saravanan was at 23rd position overall out of 35 sailors in the laser event with 138 net points after finishing 27th and 23rd in Race 7 and 8.
Nethra Kumanan also continued her disappointing form as she was placed 31st with 176 net points out of 44 sailors in the women’s laser radial after finishing 22nd and 20th in the seventh and eighth races.
Meanwhile, the sporting director of the German cycling federation Patrick Moster has been sent home for making racist remarks during Wednesday’s men’s Olympic road time trial. “The team leadership at the Olympic Games in Tokyo has decided that Patrick Moster cannot continue his work as national team leader cycling and will return to Germany,” the team said in a statement.
Tokyo 2020 Live: All Australian track and field athletes are in the clear. This is the statement from Australian Olympic Committee:
Members of the Australian track and field team in the Tokyo Olympic Village have been cleared to return to their regular routines after earlier isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure. The all-clear comes after three members of the team underwent PCR testing following a brief casual contact with a US track and field athlete who had tested positive to Covid 19. All three tested negative after undergoing a PCR Test this afternoon, while teammates remained in their rooms in line with AOC Covid protocols.
The three, who are all vaccinated, self-reported once they heard news of the US athlete testing positive late this morning. All daily tests of the trio in the Village had also returned negative results. All members of the Australian Team at the Tokyo Games are tested daily.
Fifty four (54) members of the track and field team (41 athletes and 13 officials) were later given permission to leave after spending a little over two hours in their rooms. The three team members tested this afternoon are now in isolation and will be tested daily. They will be allowed to resume training, subject to strict protocols that restricts their contact with others. At this stage all athletes are expected to compete as planned.
Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 suspended: Well, the first round today has been interrupted due to lightning with players rushing to take shelter. The play will now resume on Friday morning. India's Anirban Lahiri is currently tied sixth after the end of his first round. The other Indian in the fray - Udayan Mane - is tied 30th and yet to complete his first round.
Men's Hockey Pool A Qualifications: So far, from Pool A, Australia and India are the only two teams to have made the quarters. Japan are theoretically still in contention despite their defeats in four matches with one ending in a draw. So there's a four-way battle between Spain, New Zealand, Argentina and Japan for two spots.Japan will take on India in their final pool match.
BREAKING: Entire Australian Track and Field team in isolation as precautionary measure following positive covid testing of Kendricks.
“Members of Australia’s track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a Covid positive finding with a member of the US track and field Team. Members of the Australian track and field team are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic Team protocols,” Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed
World Pole Vault Champion Withdraws From Olympics: American Sam Kendricks has tested positive for coronavirus and hence pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics. “The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority,” the USOPC said in a statement. “We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."
PV Sindhu booked her spot in the badminton women’s singles quarterfinals with a win over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt. The Rio Olympics silver medallist won the contest 21-15, 21-13 in just 40 minutes. After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock against defending champions Argentina in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest. With this win, they have confirmed their quarterfinals spot as well. Earlier, Indian rowers, Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat finished 5th in their Men’s Double Sculls Final B which means they finish overall in the 11th place. Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s Tokyo Olympics journey also started today, the Indian is moved up to T8. -2 after Hole 7. Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat is also in action in the Women’s 25m pistol event. Rahi finished 7th in her relay in the precision round, the rapid round is yet to begin.
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK
India started off its Olympic campaign on a high note with Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the events. However, the days that followed have been tough for Indian athletes and fans. Many athletes ended up on the losing side and were eliminated from the race to the podium. On Wednesday, Boxer Pooja Rani (75KG) also showed the power of her punch and entered the quarterfinal round in her maiden Olympic Games. Meanwhile, archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez to book her place in the pre-quarters.
So what’s in store for the Indian contingent on Day 7 of the Olympics games (All timings in IST)
ROWING
05:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final B — Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat
GOLF
5.22 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri
7.39 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Udayan Mane
SHOOTING
05:30 AM: Women’s 25m – Qualification — Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker
HOCKEY
06:00 AM: Men Team Pool A — India vs Argentina
BADMINTON
06:15 AM: Women’s Singles Round of 16 — PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt
ARCHERY
07:31 AM: Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations — Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng
SAILING
08:35 AM: 49er Men’s Race 05 and 06 — KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
08:35 AM: Men’s Laser Race 07 and 08 — Vishnu Saravanan
08:45 AM: Women’s Laser Radial Race 07 and 08 — Nethra Kumanan
BOXING
8:48 AM: Men’s +91kg Round of 16 (Session 1 of Day) — Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown
3:36 PM: Women’s 51kg Round of 16 — Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia
SWIMMING
04:16 PM — Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 — Sajan Prakash
Where to Watch?
Fans can catch the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels along with broadcast on Doordarshan Network. The games will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.
