Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Updates: Rowers Kick Start India's Day, Manu Bhaker, PV Sidhu, Mary Kom in Action Later
Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Updates: Rowers Kick Start India's Day, Manu Bhaker, PV Sidhu, Mary Kom in Action Later

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker will look to produce a much better performance when she takes part in women's 25m pistol event while Indian men's hockey team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on Argentina.

News18.com | July 29, 2021, 05:45 IST
Rahi Sarnobat (L) and Manu Bhaker will be in action at Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. (IANS Photo)

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 6 Live Updates: India started off its Olympic campaign on a high note with Mirabai Chanu winning a silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on Day 1 of the events. However, the days that followed have been tough for Indian athletes and fans. Many athletes ended up on the losing side and were eliminated from the race to the podium. Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics brought in some hope for medals for the Indian contingent as badminton star PV Sindhu won her second match beating Hong Kong’s NY Cheung in a Group J match to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

Boxer Pooja Rani (75KG) also showed the power of her punch and entered the quarterfinal round in her maiden Olympic Games. Meanwhile, archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA’s Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez to book her place in the pre-quarters.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Jul 29, 2021 05:45 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Shooting

10 shooters are done with the first series of the precision round, while Serbia's Zorana Arunovic hits a perfect score, Rahi Sarnobat is ranked 7 with 96 points.

Jul 29, 2021 05:42 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Rowing

Meanwhile, rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finish fifth in Final B. This means they finish 11th overall. The Final B is not a medal race and is only used for ranking

Jul 29, 2021 05:41 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates: Golf - Anirban Lahiri starts with a Bogey in Hole 1. Danish golfersSepp Strakka and Joachim Hansen has started well with -3 after Hole 7 

Jul 29, 2021 05:40 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Shooting

Precision Round is underway and Rahi Sarnobat is off to a good start!  After 8 rounds she is ranked 5th

Jul 29, 2021 05:30 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: Shooting

Next up is women's 25m pistol event where Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will take part.

Jul 29, 2021 05:29 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Golf

Anirban Lahiri's Tokyo Olympics journey also begins in a while. So far, 21 golfers have started, Anirban is in the 8th group, will start in a bit.

Jul 29, 2021 05:25 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh's race in Final B is underway. This is not a medal race. The results will be used for rankings.

Jul 29, 2021 05:11 (IST)

Here's the schedule for the Indian contingent on Thursday, day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics. Manu Bhaker will also be in action today and the 19-year-old will be hoping for a much better outing today when she takes part in the women's 25m pistol event.

Jul 29, 2021 05:07 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Rowers Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat will kick start India's day as they take part in men's double sculls. That will be soon followed by Golf where Anirabn Lahiri will take part. 

Jul 29, 2021 04:47 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. Day 6 of the qudrennial Games will see Indian rowers, golfers, shooters and the hockey team in action among others.

So what’s in store for the Indian contingent on Day 7 of the Olympics games (All timings in IST)

ROWING

05:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final B — Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat

GOLF

5.22 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri

7.39 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Udayan Mane

SHOOTING

05:30 AM: Women’s 25m – Qualification — Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker

HOCKEY

06:00 AM: Men Team Pool A — India vs Argentina

BADMINTON

06:15 AM: Women’s Singles Round of 16 — PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

ARCHERY

07:31 AM: Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations — Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng

SAILING

08:35 AM: 49er Men’s Race 05 and 06 — KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

08:35 AM: Men’s Laser Race 07 and 08 — Vishnu Saravanan

08:45 AM: Women’s Laser Radial Race 07 and 08 — Nethra Kumanan

BOXING

8:48 AM: Men’s +91kg Round of 16 (Session 1 of Day) — Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown

3:36 PM: Women’s 51kg Round of 16 — Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

SWIMMING

04:16 PM — Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 — Sajan Prakash

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels along with broadcast on Doordarshan Network. The games will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

