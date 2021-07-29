So what’s in store for the Indian contingent on Day 7 of the Olympics games (All timings in IST)

ROWING

05:20 AM: Men’s Double Sculls Final B — Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat

GOLF

5.22 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Anirban Lahiri

7.39 AM: Men’s Round 1 — Udayan Mane

SHOOTING

05:30 AM: Women’s 25m – Qualification — Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker

HOCKEY

06:00 AM: Men Team Pool A — India vs Argentina

BADMINTON

06:15 AM: Women’s Singles Round of 16 — PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

ARCHERY

07:31 AM: Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations — Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng

SAILING

08:35 AM: 49er Men’s Race 05 and 06 — KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

08:35 AM: Men’s Laser Race 07 and 08 — Vishnu Saravanan

08:45 AM: Women’s Laser Radial Race 07 and 08 — Nethra Kumanan

BOXING

8:48 AM: Men’s +91kg Round of 16 (Session 1 of Day) — Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown

3:36 PM: Women’s 51kg Round of 16 — Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

SWIMMING

04:16 PM — Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 — Sajan Prakash

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels along with broadcast on Doordarshan Network. The games will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

