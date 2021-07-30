Headline - Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Resume Action, Deepika Kumari Eyes Quarters Berth

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 7 Live Updates: After Mirabai Chanu’s first medal for India on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics, hopes of a second medal continue to grow. On Thursday, it was a good start as ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Mia Blichfeldt in straight games to advance to quarter-finals of women’s singles. Indian men’s hockey team also gave a confident performance by beating defending champions Argentina 3-1, and confirmed quarter-final berth.
Archer Atanu Das stunned 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Oh Jin-Hyek to book a Round of 16 spot in Men’s Individual event. Boxer Satish Kumar followed suit by beating Ricardo Brown of Jamaica 4-1, to reach the quarter-finals of the Men’s Super-Heavyweight category. Meanwhile, Indian shooters Manu Bhaker finished fifth with a score of 292, while Rahi Sarnobat stood at 25th with a score of 287 in the Women’s 25m pistol qualification. The duo will be competing in the qualification rapid round today.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Athletics
India will also begin their athletics campaign with Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, men’s 400m Hurdles and women’s 100m. Avinash Sable will kick off proceedings on Friday, followed by Dutee Chand (100m) and M P Jabir (400m hurdles) in their respective heats in the morning session. The mixed 4x400m relay team will be in action in the evening for a place in the final.
Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Shooting
The Women's 25m Pistol, Rapid round will start in a few minutes. Indian shooters Manu Bhaker finished fifth with a score of 292, while Rahi Sarnobat stood at 25th with a score of 287 in the precision round yesterday. Manu would hope to make it to the medal rounds today.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. On day 7 of the quadrennial games, Lovlina Borgohain would like to assure India's second medal while PV Sindhu woul hope to move one step closer to her second Olympics medal when she takes on Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarterfinal clash.
Golfer’s Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane are off to a good start in the Men’s Individual ongoing Round 1.
Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for July 30: (Please note all timings are in IST)
Golf
Men’s Individual – Round 2: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM
Equestrian
Individual Eventing – Dressage Session 1: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 05:00 AM; Session 2 at 02:00 PM
Shooting
Women’s 25m Pistol – Qualification Rapid: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat – starts at 05:30 AM
Archery
Women’s individual – 1/8 eliminations: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova, starts at 06:00 AM
Athletics
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase – Round 1 – Heat 2: Avinash Sable, starts at 06:17 AM
Men’s 400m Hurdle – Round 1 – Heat 5: M.P. Jabbir, starts at 07:25 AM
Women’s 100m Round 1 Heat: Dutee Chand, starts at 08:00 AM
Relay Team – 4x400m Relay Mixed: starts at 04:30 PM
Boxing
Women’s Lightweight Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur Baatth vs Sudaporn Seesondee, scheduled at 08:18 AM
Women’s Welterweight quarter-final 2: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen, starts at 08:48 AM
Hockey
India Women vs Ireland (Pool A), starts at 08:15 AM
Men’s – India vs Japan (Pool A), starts at 03:00 PM
Badminton
Women’s Singles Quarterfinal: P.V. Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, starts at 01:15 PM
Sailing – all events start at 08:35 AM
Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial Race 09, 10: Nethra Kumanan
Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial Race 09: Vishnu Sarvanan
Men’s Skiff 49er – Race 7,8,9: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar
Where to Watch?
Fans can catch the live-action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast it live on its network.
How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?
Sports enthusiasts can live stream on SonyLIV app and website.
