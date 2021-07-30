Headline - Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Resume Action, Deepika Kumari Eyes Quarters Berth

Golfer’s Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane are off to a good start in the Men’s Individual ongoing Round 1.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for July 30: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Golf

Men’s Individual – Round 2: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing – Dressage Session 1: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 05:00 AM; Session 2 at 02:00 PM

Shooting

Women’s 25m Pistol – Qualification Rapid: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat – starts at 05:30 AM

Archery

Women’s individual – 1/8 eliminations: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova, starts at 06:00 AM

Athletics

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase – Round 1 – Heat 2: Avinash Sable, starts at 06:17 AM

Men’s 400m Hurdle – Round 1 – Heat 5: M.P. Jabbir, starts at 07:25 AM

Women’s 100m Round 1 Heat: Dutee Chand, starts at 08:00 AM

Relay Team – 4x400m Relay Mixed: starts at 04:30 PM

Boxing

Women’s Lightweight Round of 16: Simranjit Kaur Baatth vs Sudaporn Seesondee, scheduled at 08:18 AM

Women’s Welterweight quarter-final 2: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen, starts at 08:48 AM

Hockey

India Women vs Ireland (Pool A), starts at 08:15 AM

Men’s – India vs Japan (Pool A), starts at 03:00 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles Quarterfinal: P.V. Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, starts at 01:15 PM

Sailing – all events start at 08:35 AM

Women’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial Race 09, 10: Nethra Kumanan

Men’s One Person Dinghy – Laser Radial Race 09: Vishnu Sarvanan

Men’s Skiff 49er – Race 7,8,9: Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar

Where to Watch?

Fans can catch the live-action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast it live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

Sports enthusiasts can live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

