Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 8 Live Updates: Atanu Das in Pre-quarters; Seema Punia in Discus Throw Action

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 8 Live Updates: PV Sindhu takes on Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the semifinal of the badminton Women’s Singles. Boxer Amit Pangal starts off his campaign against Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas of Colombia in the Men’s 52kg Round of 16 bout. Archer Atanu Das faces Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in the Men’s Individual Pre-Quarterfinals. Shooters Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant will be in action in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification as India Women’s hockey team will face South Africa in their last Pool A match. Boxer Pooja Rani will go up against China’s Li Qian in the Women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout as KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will finish off their Sailing Men’s Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12. In Athletics, Seema Punia will be in action in the Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A as Kamalpreet Kaur will be seen in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group B. Sreeshankar will take part in the Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group B. Golfer Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will be in action in the Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended yesterday.
Lovlina Borgohain secured India’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after she won her 69kg bout against Chinses Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision. On the first day of the 2020 Summer Games, Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting.
Tokyo Olympics: Athletics
India's Seema Punia gets a throw of 58.93 on her third attempt!
Her first throw was a fault and a throw of 60.57 on her second in the Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A.
The qualifying mark is 64.00 or at least 12 best performers will advance to the final from the Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A.
Blessing Okagbare failed a drug test and has been barred from the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics: India's Highlights from Yesterday
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured India of its second medal in Tokyo Olympics as shuttler PV Sindhu too entered the semifinal of the women’s singles competition. But archer Deepika Kumari and shooters Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat didn’t do enough to qualify for the finals.
Tokyo Olympics India Schedule Today
Tokyo 2020: The last batch of Indian athletes for the Olympics left India near mightnight.
✈ Destination Tokyo— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2021
🇮🇳's Race Walking Contingent, the last batch of #TeamIndia departs for #Tokyo2020 from SAI Bangalore via Delhi
Send in your messages and wishes for them with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/vCzZLWcJKa
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. On day 8 of the quadrennial summer games, PV Sindhu will be in action in the women's singles semis as Atanu Das will hope to books his place in the Men's individual recurve quarters. Boxer Amit Panghal will start his Tokyo 2020 campaign against Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas of Colombia in the Men's 52kg Round of 16.
Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for July 31: (Please note all timings are in IST)
Archery
7:18 a.m. Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations – Atanu Das v. Takaharu Furukawa (Japan); 12:00 noon Men’s Individual Quarterfinals (if Atanu qualifies); 1:00 p.m. Men’s Individual Bronze & Gold Medal Match (if Atanu qualifies).
Athletics
6:00 a.m. Women’s Discus Throw Group A Qualifications – Seema Punia; 7:25 a.m. Women’s Discus Throw Group B Qualifications – Kamalpreet Kaur; 3:40 p.m. Men’s Long Jump Qualifications Group B – M. Sreeshankar.
Boxing
7:30 a.m. Men’s Flyweight Round of 16 – Amit Panghal v. Yuberjen Rivas (Colombia); 3:36 p.m. Women’s Middleweight Quarter-Final – Pooja Rani v. Li Qian (China).
Badminton
2:30 p.m. Women’s Singles Semi-Final – P.V. Sindhu v. Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei).
Sailing
8:35 a.m. Men’s 49er Race 10, 11 & 12 – K.C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar.
Shooting
8:30 a.m. Women’s Rifle 3 Position-Tejaswani Sawant & Anjum Moudgil; 12:30 p.m. Women’s Rifle 3 Position Final (if the duo qualifies)
Equestrian
5:00 a.m. Eventing Dressage Session 3 – Fouaad Mirza; 2:00 p.m. Eventing Dressage Individual Day 2 – Fouaad Mirza.
