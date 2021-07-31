Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 8 Live Updates: Atanu Das in Pre-quarters; Seema Punia in Discus Throw Action

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for July 31: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Archery

7:18 a.m. Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations – Atanu Das v. Takaharu Furukawa (Japan); 12:00 noon Men’s Individual Quarterfinals (if Atanu qualifies); 1:00 p.m. Men’s Individual Bronze & Gold Medal Match (if Atanu qualifies).

Athletics

6:00 a.m. Women’s Discus Throw Group A Qualifications – Seema Punia; 7:25 a.m. Women’s Discus Throw Group B Qualifications – Kamalpreet Kaur; 3:40 p.m. Men’s Long Jump Qualifications Group B – M. Sreeshankar.

Boxing

7:30 a.m. Men’s Flyweight Round of 16 – Amit Panghal v. Yuberjen Rivas (Colombia); 3:36 p.m. Women’s Middleweight Quarter-Final – Pooja Rani v. Li Qian (China).

Badminton

2:30 p.m. Women’s Singles Semi-Final – P.V. Sindhu v. Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei).

Sailing

8:35 a.m. Men’s 49er Race 10, 11 & 12 – K.C. Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar.

Shooting

8:30 a.m. Women’s Rifle 3 Position-Tejaswani Sawant & Anjum Moudgil; 12:30 p.m. Women’s Rifle 3 Position Final (if the duo qualifies)

Equestrian

5:00 a.m. Eventing Dressage Session 3 – Fouaad Mirza; 2:00 p.m. Eventing Dressage Individual Day 2 – Fouaad Mirza.

Where to Watch Tokyo Olympics?

Fans can catch the live-action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast it live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

Sports enthusiasts can live stream on the SonyLIV app and website.

