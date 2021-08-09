Tokyo Olympics 2020 Indian Medallists Arrive Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain Hockey Teams to Return Home

Along with the Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dog squad teams also took a round of the area to ensure the security of the athletes. Apart from ensuring the safety of the Indian athletes, Delhi Police is also preparing to ensure Covid norms are followed.

Neeraj Chopra won independent India’s first athletics medal and a first gold medal for the country in an athletics event. He became only the second individual gold medallist at the Olympics from the country as he won the men’s javelin throw event with a best distance of 87.58m.

Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal at the Olympics after beating Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 in the bronze medal match. Bajrang had a knee injury and took off the brace and risk increasing the injury to fight freely for the bronze.

Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze medal after she lost in the boxing women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey by unanimous decision. Lovlina had defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision in the quarter-finals to ensure the bronze.

Indian men’s hockey team ended India’s 41-year wait for a hockey medal at the Olympics as they beat Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here