Tokyo Olympics 2020 Indian Medallists Arrive Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain Hockey Teams to Return Home

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Indian Medallists Arrive Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra, India’s first athletics gold medallist, bronze medallists Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain and Indian men’s hockey team and fourth place finishers Indian women’s hockey team are all set to land in New Delhi from Tokyo on Monday. The Olympians are expected to receive a grand welcome back home after their noteworthy performances in the Olympics.
The athletes are to get a welcome at the airport after which all medal winners are to be felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at the Ashoka Hotel at 6.30pm.
The New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport has beefed up security as hundreds are expected to be there to welcome back the heroes of the country. A team comprising senior police officials under the Airport Police station took around for checking of Terminal-2 and Terminal-3 where a flight carrying Indian athletes will land anytime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Airport Authority.
CNN-News18’s Shreya Dhoundial caught up with the man of the hour as he talked about the excitement of winning the gold medal, the pride of representing the country and his plans once he reaches India.
What is Expected Today
First of all, Neeraj Chopra is expected to land in New Delhi around 4pm and the hockey teams are likely to arrive around 5.15pm. The timing of return of Bajrang Punia and Lovlina Borgohain is not yet confirmed.
Hundreds of people are expected to be at the New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet their new heroes. The athletes are likely to receive a grand welcome at the airport from their associations and the Sports Ministry.
The athletes are then expected to be welcomed once more at the Ashoka Hotel, where the felicitation ceremony is likely to take place.
Along with the Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dog squad teams also took a round of the area to ensure the security of the athletes. Apart from ensuring the safety of the Indian athletes, Delhi Police is also preparing to ensure Covid norms are followed.
Neeraj Chopra won independent India’s first athletics medal and a first gold medal for the country in an athletics event. He became only the second individual gold medallist at the Olympics from the country as he won the men’s javelin throw event with a best distance of 87.58m.
Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal at the Olympics after beating Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 in the bronze medal match. Bajrang had a knee injury and took off the brace and risk increasing the injury to fight freely for the bronze.
Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze medal after she lost in the boxing women’s welterweight (69kg) semi-final to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey by unanimous decision. Lovlina had defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision in the quarter-finals to ensure the bronze.
Indian men’s hockey team ended India’s 41-year wait for a hockey medal at the Olympics as they beat Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal match.
