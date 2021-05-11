Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Indian Shooting Team Leave for Croatia to Prepare for Summer Games

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Check out the latest news and updates as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympics. On Tuesday, the 15-member Indian shooting team departed for Zagreb for a training-cum-competition tour in that country. From there they will directly fly to Tokyo for the Olympics. With just 73 days to go concerns over Japan’s rising Covid-19 cases has prompted IOC President Thomas Bach to cancel his trip to Japan, which was originally scheduled for May 17 and 18. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be “tough” for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled.

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has doubts about whether the IOC and local organizers are doing enough to plan for a worst-case scenario of “hundreds” or “thousands” of coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics. Or whether it’s even still feasible to hold the games when a state of emergency has been extended in Tokyo and other parts of Japan because of the pandemic.

“I don’t know what they are thinking, and I don’t know how much they are thinking about how they are going to make a bubble, because this is not 100 people like these tournaments,” Nishikori said after winning his first-round match at the Italian Open on Monday.