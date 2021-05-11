sports

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Indian Shooting Team Leave for Croatia to Prepare for Summer Games
Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Indian Shooting Team Leave for Croatia to Prepare for Summer Games

News18 Sports | May 11, 2021, 14:08 IST
Indian shooting team

Event Highlights

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates: Check out the latest news and updates as Tokyo prepares to host the Olympics. On Tuesday, the 15-member Indian shooting team departed for Zagreb for a training-cum-competition tour in that country. From there they will directly fly to Tokyo for the Olympics. With just 73 days to go concerns over Japan’s rising Covid-19 cases has prompted IOC President Thomas Bach to cancel his trip to Japan, which was originally scheduled for May 17 and 18. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be “tough” for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was canceled.

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori has doubts about whether the IOC and local organizers are doing enough to plan for a worst-case scenario of “hundreds” or “thousands” of coronavirus cases at the Tokyo Olympics. Or whether it’s even still feasible to hold the games when a state of emergency has been extended in Tokyo and other parts of Japan because of the pandemic.

“I don’t know what they are thinking, and I don’t know how much they are thinking about how they are going to make a bubble, because this is not 100 people like these tournaments,” Nishikori said after winning his first-round match at the Italian Open on Monday.

May 11, 2021 14:08 (IST)

The action is underway at the Tokyo Olympics test events... 
 

May 11, 2021 12:57 (IST)

A 15-member Indian shooting contingent left for Croatia, where they will train and take part in competitions, as preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

The shooting team will then leave for Tokyo from Croatia on June 17, a week ahead of the Olympic Games.

May 11, 2021 11:44 (IST)

People who are against the Tokyo Olympics marched around Tokyo's National Stadium during an anti-Olympics demonstration on Sunday.

May 11, 2021 10:46 (IST)

IOC president Thomas Bach's visit to Japan, which was originally scheduled for May 17 and 18, has been pushed back to June, local media reported.

Sources told Japanese newspaper Nikkei that Bach will visit Japan for the first time since last November after the current state of emergency is lifted at the end of May,

Bach had planned to participate in an Olympic torch relay event in Hiroshima on May 17 and meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga the following day, but the worsening Covid-19 situation in Japan has made the visit impossible.

May 11, 2021 09:59 (IST)

Whitewashed Australia

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage withdrew a threat to boycott the Tokyo Olympics over "whitewashed" team photoshoots, but vowed to remain outspoken on social justice issues.

"HOW AM I MEANT TO REPRESENT A COUNTRY THAT DOESNT EVEN REPRESENT ME #whitewashedaustralia," Cambage posted on Instagram, concluding "until I see you doing more @ausolympicteam imma sit this one out".

May 11, 2021 09:17 (IST)
Naomi Osaka 'Not Sure' Tokyo Olympics Should Go Ahead

Naomi Osaka confessed that she is not sure if the Toyko Olympics should go ahead as planned with the coronavirus pandemic still ragging around the world.

May 11, 2021 08:40 (IST)

The Olympic torch at the Yoshinogari Historical Park. 

May 11, 2021 07:13 (IST)

Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee insist the games, which were already postponed by a year, will open as planned on July 23. “I know you still have two, three more months. It’s tough to really say right now,” Nishikori said, adding that he thought organizers should “hold” on making a decision for now.

May 11, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Second-ranked Naomi Osaka sounded conflicted about the games’ status. “Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I’m an athlete and that’s sort of what I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” Osaka said. “A lot of unexpected things have happened and if it’s putting people at risk, and if it’s making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now.”

May 11, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Serena Williams suggested she won’t go to Japan if coronavirus protocols mean she can’t bring her 3-year-old daughter with her. “I haven’t spent 24 hours without her, so that kind of answers the question itself,” Williams said. “There is this pandemic and there is so much to think about.”

May 11, 2021 07:12 (IST)

Indian shooting team (Photo Credit: Twitter)

