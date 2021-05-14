Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates May 13: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics has garnered 350,000 signatures, the campaign’s organiser said on Friday. Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya launched the “Stop Tokyo Olympics” petition on May 5. Despite public opposition to the hosting of Tokyo Olympics during Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) says success of the mega event will change public opinion.

“We listen but won’t be guided by public opinion. I am very confident that we will see public opinion hugely in favour of the Games,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams while addressing the media on Thursday.

“There will be ups and downs [in public opinion]. We have to take account of public opinion on a longer term. As things stand now, we are moving full ahead. We continue to plan for full Games. That’s the way it has to be for us,” Adams was quoted as saying.