News18» News»Sports»Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates May 14: 'Stop Tokyo Olympics' Petition Gets 350,000 Signatures
Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates May 14: 'Stop Tokyo Olympics' Petition Gets 350,000 Signatures

News18 Sports | May 14, 2021, 10:32 IST
Tokyo Olympics (Photo Credit: AP)

Event Highlights

Tokyo Olympics Latest Updates May 13: Check out all the latest updates and news as Tokyo prepares for the Olympics. An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics has garnered 350,000 signatures, the campaign’s organiser said on Friday. Lawyer Kenji Utsunomiya launched the “Stop Tokyo Olympics” petition on May 5. Despite public opposition to the hosting of Tokyo Olympics during Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) says success of the mega event will change public opinion.

“We listen but won’t be guided by public opinion. I am very confident that we will see public opinion hugely in favour of the Games,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams while addressing the media on Thursday.

“There will be ups and downs [in public opinion]. We have to take account of public opinion on a longer term. As things stand now, we are moving full ahead. We continue to plan for full Games. That’s the way it has to be for us,” Adams was quoted as saying.

May 14, 2021 10:32 (IST)

The cutest thing you'll see today feat. Pinkfong, Baby Shark Brooklyn, Hogi and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic mascot Someity!

May 14, 2021 10:09 (IST)

Paralympics chief Andrew Parsons said the chances of athletes spreading coronavirus are “really remote” as he attempted to douse Japanese “anger” over the Tokyo Games. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president said stringent virus countermeasures will keep athletes and the Japanese public safe.

Parsons was speaking just over 100 days before the Paralympics opens on August 24, and with 10 weeks to go before the Olympics start on July 23. As the Games approach, Japan is battling a fourth virus wave and public opinion remains firmly opposed to hosting them this summer.

