Home» News»Olympics»Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 9: Fouaad Mirza 13th; PV Sindhu, India's Men's Hockey in Action Later in the Day
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 9: Fouaad Mirza 13th; PV Sindhu, India's Men's Hockey in Action Later in the Day

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates: Big day for India as PV Sindu has a chance to add another Olympic medal to go with her Rio silver medal when she takes on China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match

News18.com | August 01, 2021, 06:03 IST
India Fouaad Mirza, riding Seigneur, competes during the equestrian eventing dressage at Equestrian Park at the 2020 Summer Olympics,

Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Summer Olympic Games latest news Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Big day for India as PV Sindu has a chance to add another Olympic medal to go with her Rio silver medal when she takes on China’s He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match, while India’s Satish Kumar will be in action in men’s 91_ kg category in the quarter-finals in the morning session. India’s men’s hockey team will also take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS

Where to Watch?

Aug 01, 2021 06:03 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 live: Over at the golf course, Round 4 is underway, and USA's Xander Schauffele is leading Japan's Hideki Matsuyama by one point.  India's Anirban Lahiri is placed T28 while Udyan Mane is T57.  

Aug 01, 2021 05:56 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: Fouaad Mirza is currently 13th after cross-country. He finished the country run with his horse Seigneur Mediccott in just over 8 minutes. 11.20 penalty points in cross-country and that takes his total to 39.20 

Aug 01, 2021 05:52 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: So the first bit of India news from Olympics on Day 9 is, India's Fouaad Mirza is in action in Evening Cross Country 

Aug 01, 2021 05:46 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Big day for India as PV Sindu has a chance to add another Olympic medal to go with her Rio silver medal when she takes on China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match, while India's Satish Kumar will be in action in men's 91_ kg category in the quarter-finals in the morning session. India's men's hockey team will also take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals. 

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 1: (All timings are in IST)

Boxing

Men’s Super-Heavyweight Quarterfinals: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov, starts at 09:36 AM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing – Cross Country: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 04:15 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual – Round 4: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM

Hockey

Men’s Quarterfinals: India vs Great Britain, starts at 5:30 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao starts at 5:00 PM.

