Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 9: Fouaad Mirza 13th; PV Sindhu, India's Men's Hockey in Action Later in the Day

Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.

Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 1: (All timings are in IST)

Boxing

Men’s Super-Heavyweight Quarterfinals: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov, starts at 09:36 AM

Equestrian

Individual Eventing – Cross Country: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 04:15 AM

Golf

Men’s Individual – Round 4: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM

Hockey

Men’s Quarterfinals: India vs Great Britain, starts at 5:30 PM

Badminton

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao starts at 5:00 PM.

