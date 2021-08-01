Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates, Day 9: Fouaad Mirza 13th; PV Sindhu, India's Men's Hockey in Action Later in the Day

Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Summer Olympic Games latest news Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 9 at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Big day for India as PV Sindu has a chance to add another Olympic medal to go with her Rio silver medal when she takes on China’s He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match, while India’s Satish Kumar will be in action in men’s 91_ kg category in the quarter-finals in the morning session. India’s men’s hockey team will also take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals.
Where to Watch?
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: So the first bit of India news from Olympics on Day 9 is, India's Fouaad Mirza is in action in Evening Cross Country
Fans can catch the live action of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony TEN 1 HD/SD channels. National broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast Tokyo Olympics live on its network.
How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?
They can also live stream on SonyLIV app and website.
Here’s a look at the Indian contingent’s schedule for August 1: (All timings are in IST)
Boxing
Men’s Super-Heavyweight Quarterfinals: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov, starts at 09:36 AM
Equestrian
Individual Eventing – Cross Country: Fouaad Mirza, starts at 04:15 AM
Golf
Men’s Individual – Round 4: Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane, scheduled at 04:00 AM
Hockey
Men’s Quarterfinals: India vs Great Britain, starts at 5:30 PM
Badminton
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao starts at 5:00 PM.
