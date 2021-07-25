Where can I watch the Summer Olympics?

The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been given to Sony Pictures Networks. Sports lovers can watch the events live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 channels. Apart from that, Doordarshan will also broadcast the events.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Those wanting to watch the events online can do so through Sony LIV app and website.

Let’s take a look at the list of events scheduled for Sunday, July 25:

Badminton:

Women’s Singles Group Stage: P.V. Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia, scheduled for 7:10 AM IST

Boxing:

Women’s Fly Preliminaries Round of 32: Hmangte Chungneijang Mery Kom vs Hernandez Garcia Miguelina, scheduled for 1: 30 PM IST

Men’s Light Preliminaries Round of 32: Kaushik Manish vs McCORMACK Luke scheduled for 3:06 PM IST

Hockey:

Men’s Pool A: India vs Australia, scheduled for 3:00 PM IST

Tennis:

Women’s Doubles Round 1: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina vs Nadiia Kichenok, Lyudmyla Kichenok scheduled for 7:30 AM IST

Swimming:

Women’s 100m backstroke: Maana Patel, scheduled for 3:32 PM IST

Rowing:

Men’s lightweight double sculls: Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh scheduled for 6:40 AM IST

Shooting:

Women’s 10m air pistol Qualification Round: Yashaswini Singh Deswal, scheduled for 5:30 AM IST

Men’s skeet Qualification Round: Mairaj Ahmed Khan, scheduled for 6:30 AM IST

Table Tennis:

Women’s singles: Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska, scheduled for 11:15 AM IST

Men’s singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lam Siu-hang, scheduled for 1:30 PM IST

Sailing:

Laser Race 1: V.Saravanan, scheduled for 11:05 AM IST

