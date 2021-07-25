Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games Latest News and Live Updates: Indian ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will kick start India’s action on day two of the Tokyo Olympics. Both Manu and Yashaswini will take part in the women’s 10m Air Pistol Event. The Indian shooting team will hope for a better outing in the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday, a day after a disappointing start to its campaign. The onus will be on Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal in women’s 10m air pistol, and the men’s 10m air rifle duo of Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar, to ensure that the country achieves success on the second day of competition. The Indian shooting team will make four more attempts at opening its medal count at the Games.
India has already bagged one medal on the first day of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mira Bai Chanu clinched the silver medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting event. Sports enthusiasts across the globe are eagerly waiting for the prestigious sports events to unfold everyday as they hope for a medal win for their country’s sportsperson. A total of 115 Indian athletes have qualified for the quad annual event. The contingent includes 63 men and 52 women.
Women's 10m Air Pistol
Tokyo Olympics: With bib number 1471 and 1473 Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal start from firing point 52 and 41 respectively. Their top rivals Zorana Arunovic (SRB), Anna Korakaki (GRE), Viktoria Chaika (BLR), and Olena Kostevych (UKR) start from firing points 47, 35, 11 and 34, respectively.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: So, day 2 at the Tokyo Olympics is officially underway, with Round 1 of the men's surfing - a new Olympic sport at these Games - kicking the day's action off. All in all there are 18 golds on offer, including the first in the pool, while qualifying continues in artistic gymnastics and the men's and women's eight heats take place in rowing. In addition to surfing, we will also see the Olympic debut of skateboarding.
Where can I watch the Summer Olympics?
The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been given to Sony Pictures Networks. Sports lovers can watch the events live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 channels. Apart from that, Doordarshan will also broadcast the events.
How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Those wanting to watch the events online can do so through Sony LIV app and website.
Let’s take a look at the list of events scheduled for Sunday, July 25:
Badminton:
Women’s Singles Group Stage: P.V. Sindhu vs Polikarpova Ksenia, scheduled for 7:10 AM IST
Boxing:
Women’s Fly Preliminaries Round of 32: Hmangte Chungneijang Mery Kom vs Hernandez Garcia Miguelina, scheduled for 1: 30 PM IST
Men’s Light Preliminaries Round of 32: Kaushik Manish vs McCORMACK Luke scheduled for 3:06 PM IST
Hockey:
Men’s Pool A: India vs Australia, scheduled for 3:00 PM IST
Tennis:
Women’s Doubles Round 1: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina vs Nadiia Kichenok, Lyudmyla Kichenok scheduled for 7:30 AM IST
Swimming:
Women’s 100m backstroke: Maana Patel, scheduled for 3:32 PM IST
Rowing:
Men’s lightweight double sculls: Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh scheduled for 6:40 AM IST
Shooting:
Women’s 10m air pistol Qualification Round: Yashaswini Singh Deswal, scheduled for 5:30 AM IST
Men’s skeet Qualification Round: Mairaj Ahmed Khan, scheduled for 6:30 AM IST
Table Tennis:
Women’s singles: Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska, scheduled for 11:15 AM IST
Men’s singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lam Siu-hang, scheduled for 1:30 PM IST
Sailing:
Laser Race 1: V.Saravanan, scheduled for 11:05 AM IST
