Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Indian Men's Archery Team in Action; Bhavani Devi Reaches Round of 32

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Latest News and Live Updates: India woulkd look for a much better show on Monday when the action at the Games kick start with fencing where CA Bhavani Debi makes her Olympic debut in Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64. Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra too would look to advance to the next stage later in the day, so would India’s lone tennis player at the Olympics currently, Sumit Nagal and Indian men’s doubles team of Saitwik-Chirag. On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu ended the country’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. Chanu had clinched the silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting category.
Where can I watch the Summer Olympics?
Olympics 2020 Live updates: Archery
Kazakhstan started off with back-to-back 10s, they needed to win this set to stay alive in the match. In response Atanu hit 10 in India's first shot, which was followed by 9s by Tarundeep and Pravin. In the end Kazakhstan scored 57 while India scored 56.
Kazakhstan stay alive in the match!
Tokyo 2020 Live: Archery
Kazakhstan started the proceedings with a 10 while Atanu Das hit a 9 in his first shot. At the end of the first set, Kazakhstan scored 54 while India got 55, thanks to back to back 10s from Pravin and Atanu. India grabs a lead of 2 set points.
INDIA: 9, 9, , 8, 9, 10, 10
KAZAKHSTAN: 10, 9, 9, 8 ,8 10
Tokyo Olympics Live Upadates: Fencing
Bhavani Devi Scripts History for India
Fencing at the Olympics has been as old as the Summer Games itself. And, women fencers started participating at the Olympics in 1924. However, the women’s sabre event was introduced in the Summer Games in 2004 Athens. However, in all these years, India have not been represented at the quadrennial event in fencing. Credit goes to 27-year-old CAS Bhavani Devi from an orthodox Brahmin family in Chennai for being the first Indian ever to qualify for the Summer Games.
Indian Government Exempts Olympic Returnees From RT-PCR Test
Athletes, officials and media returning to the country from Tokyo Olympics will not be required to produce RT-PCR negative test reports for COVID-19 before their departure from the Japanese capital, the Government of India said on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. On day 4 of the Olympic Games, CA Bhavani Devi kick off India's action as she takes part in the Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64. The men's archery team, Sharath Kamal, Sumit Nagal, Manika Batra, Ashish Kumar are in action too later in the day.
The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been given to Sony Pictures Networks.
How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics 2020?
Those wanting to watch the events online can do so through Sony LIV app and website.
Let’s take a look at our sporting heroes who are slated to participate in various sporting events on Monday, July 26.
Fencing
Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 – CA Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi – 5:30 am
Shooting
Skeet, Men’s Qualification – Angad Vir Singh Bajwa And Mairaj Khan, 6:30 am
Archery
Mixed Team Eliminations: India vs Kazakhstan: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai – starts at 6 am.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, 2nd Round: Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev – 7:30 am
Badminton
Men’s Doubles Group Stage: India vs Indonesia: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Kevin Sanjaya Sujamuljo – 9.10 am
Boxing
Preliminaries, Round of 32 – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – starts 3:06 pm.
Hockey
Women’s Pool A: India vs Germany – starts at 5:45 pm.
Table Tennis
Men’s Singles Round 2 – Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolonia – starts at 7:30 am
Women’s Singles Round 2 – Fu Yu vs Sutirtha Mukherjee – starts at 12 pm
Women’s Singles Round 3: Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova at 1 pm
Sailing Laser
Race 03: Vishnu Saravanan (if qualifies) – starts at 8:35 am
Race 04: Vishnu Saravanan (if qualifies) – starts at 9:50 am
Sailing Laser Radial
Race 03: Nethra Kumanan (If qualifies) – starts at 11:05 am
Race 04: Nethra Kumanan (If qualifies) – starts at 12:20 pm
Swimming
Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats — Sajan Prakash, from 3:50 PM
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will witness the record participation of 119 Indian athletes, who will be competing for glory in 85 medal events at the mega sporting event. Of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. It is the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games, which was ideally slated to be held last year. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and complete lockdown across several countries, the sporting event was postponed.
The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be held on August 8.
