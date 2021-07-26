CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Indian Men's Archery Team in Action; Bhavani Devi Reaches Round of 32




Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Indian Men's Archery Team in Action; Bhavani Devi Reaches Round of 32

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Latest News and Live Updates: India look for a much better show on day 4 of the Olympics Games and look to add another medal to its kitty.

News18.com | July 26, 2021, 06:15 IST
Men's archery team would be hopeful of an improvbed performance

Event Highlights

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Latest News and Live Updates: India woulkd look for a much better show on Monday when the action at the Games kick start with fencing where CA Bhavani Debi makes her Olympic debut in Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64. Paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra too would look to advance to the next stage later in the day, so would India’s lone tennis player at the Olympics currently, Sumit Nagal and Indian men’s doubles team of Saitwik-Chirag. On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu ended the country’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. Chanu had clinched the silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting category.

FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Where can I watch the Summer Olympics?

Jul 26, 2021 06:15 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Archery

Kazakhstan started off with back-to-back 10s, they needed to win this set to stay alive in the match. In response Atanu hit 10 in India's first shot, which was followed by 9s by Tarundeep and Pravin. In the end Kazakhstan scored 57 while India scored 56.

Kazakhstan stay alive in the match!

Jul 26, 2021 06:10 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Upadates: Archery

India wins set 2 52-50 go go 4-0 up in the match. Atanu started off with a 10 and finished with a 9. Pravin Jadhav hit a 7 in this set

Jul 26, 2021 06:04 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: Archery

Kazakhstan started the proceedings with a 10 while Atanu Das hit a 9  in his first shot. At the end of the first set, Kazakhstan scored 54 while India got 55, thanks to back to back 10s from Pravin and Atanu. India grabs a lead of 2 set points.

INDIA: 9, 9, , 8, 9, 10, 10
KAZAKHSTAN: 10, 9, 9, 8 ,8 10

Jul 26, 2021 05:58 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Archery

If the Indian team of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai win this contest against Kazakhstan then they will face South Korea team next. The Koreans advanced to the next round after getting a bye.

Jul 26, 2021 05:54 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live: Archery

So, next in line is our men's archery team comprising of Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai. They had a disappointing outing in the men's individual event a last week and would be hoping to make amends when the action begins at Yumenoshima Final Filed in Tokyo.

Jul 26, 2021 05:42 (IST)

Olympics 2020 Live updates: Fencing

Well, that was fast! CA Bhavani Devi has scripted history yet again as she became the first Indian fencer to win a match at an Olympic Games. She won her bout against Nadia Ben Azizi of Tunisia 15-3.

Jul 26, 2021 05:39 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Upadates: Fencing

Good start for the Indian fencer, she has won the first period in a a very convincing fashion, 8-0.

Jul 26, 2021 05:36 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: Fencing

Alright, so, the action is about to begin. Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi Bhavani Devi is on the piste (the mat on which the match is played), along with her opponent - Nadia Ben Azizi of Tunisia.

Jul 26, 2021 05:32 (IST)

Tokyo Olympics Live Upadates:  Fencing

Bhavani Devi Scripts History for India

Fencing at the Olympics has been as old as the Summer Games itself. And, women fencers started participating at the Olympics in 1924. However, the women’s sabre event was introduced in the Summer Games in 2004 Athens. However, in all these years, India have not been represented at the quadrennial event in fencing. Credit goes to 27-year-old CAS Bhavani Devi from an orthodox Brahmin family in Chennai for being the first Indian ever to qualify for the Summer Games.

Jul 26, 2021 05:22 (IST)

Indian Government Exempts Olympic Returnees From RT-PCR Test

Athletes, officials and media returning to the country from Tokyo Olympics will not be required to produce RT-PCR negative test reports for COVID-19 before their departure from the Japanese capital, the Government of India said on Sunday.

Jul 26, 2021 05:17 (IST)

Tokyo 2020 Live: Triathlon

The men's Olympic triathlon suffered a rare and embarrassing false start on Monday as half the field dived in while the others were blocked off by a boat, leading to some frantic action from associated craft to get the message over to the initially unaware swimmers.

Jul 26, 2021 05:14 (IST)

Here's India's schedule for Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jul 26, 2021 04:55 (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18Sports' live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. On day 4 of the Olympic Games, CA Bhavani Devi kick off India's action as she takes part in the Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64. The men's archery team, Sharath Kamal, Sumit Nagal, Manika Batra, Ashish Kumar are in action too later in the day.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Indian Men's Archery Team in Action; Bhavani Devi Reaches Round of 32
Indian archery team training ahead of the Tokyo Olympics action (SAI Twitter)

The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been given to Sony Pictures Networks. Sports lovers can watch the events live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 channels. Apart from that, Doordarshan will also broadcast the events.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Those wanting to watch the events online can do so through Sony LIV app and website.

Let’s take a look at our sporting heroes who are slated to participate in various sporting events on Monday, July 26.

Fencing

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 – CA Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi – 5:30 am

Shooting

Skeet, Men’s Qualification – Angad Vir Singh Bajwa And Mairaj Khan, 6:30 am

Archery

Mixed Team Eliminations: India vs Kazakhstan: Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai – starts at 6 am.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, 2nd Round: Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev – 7:30 am

Badminton

Men’s Doubles Group Stage: India vs Indonesia: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Kevin Sanjaya Sujamuljo – 9.10 am

Boxing

Preliminaries, Round of 32 – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – starts 3:06 pm.

Hockey

Women’s Pool A: India vs Germany – starts at 5:45 pm.

Table Tennis

Men’s Singles Round 2 – Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolonia – starts at 7:30 am

Women’s Singles Round 2 – Fu Yu vs Sutirtha Mukherjee – starts at 12 pm

Women’s Singles Round 3: Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova at 1 pm

Sailing Laser

Race 03: Vishnu Saravanan (if qualifies) – starts at 8:35 am

Race 04: Vishnu Saravanan (if qualifies) – starts at 9:50 am

Sailing Laser Radial

Race 03: Nethra Kumanan (If qualifies) – starts at 11:05 am

Race 04: Nethra Kumanan (If qualifies) – starts at 12:20 pm

Swimming

Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats — Sajan Prakash, from 3:50 PM

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will witness the record participation of 119 Indian athletes, who will be competing for glory in 85 medal events at the mega sporting event. Of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants. It is the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games, which was ideally slated to be held last year. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and complete lockdown across several countries, the sporting event was postponed.

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will be held on August 8.

