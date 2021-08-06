Tokyo Olympics 2020: Meet Golfer Aditi Ashok, India's Contender For First Medal in Sport

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok remains the contender for the country’s first medal in the sport as she continued to hold on to her second position in the third round in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 23-year-old Aditi carded a three-under 67 in the third round to maintain her second position. She is the sole golfer in the second position after she was 12-under 201 after three rounds. She is just three strokes adrift of Nelly Korda from the US.

The final and fourth round is scheduled to be played on Saturday, however, it has been predicted that the weather will remain bad tomorrow. If the game resumes and Aditi gets the number 1 position after the final round, she can win the gold medal. If the match doesn’t resume due to weather, then the scores till the third round will be counted and Aditi will win the silver medal.

This is Aditi’s second Olympics. She was ranked 41st in Rio Olympics 2016.

Aditi was born on March 29, 1988, in Bengaluru. Currently, she is one of the best female golfers in India. Aditi started playing golf at the age of just 5 with her father Ashok and mother Mash. She also got full support from the family. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, she had her father as the caddie. In Tokyo Olympics 2020, she has her mother on the bag in her hunt for a medal.

🇮🇳 @aditigolf is spreading the #Olympics love with her family. ❤️At the 2016 #Olympics, Ashok had her father caddie for her in Rio. This year, Ashok, who is currently T2, has her mother on the bag in her hunt for a #Tokyo2020 medal. pic.twitter.com/XdfPePMd4S — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 5, 2021

At the age of 9, this young golfer won her first tournament and at the age of 12, she became a part of the national team. Aditi is the first Indian to win the ‘Ladies European Tour’ title. Aditi had achieved the distinction of being the youngest golfer as soon as she entered the Rio Olympics in 2016, and now this 23-year-old golfer is close to creating another history.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here